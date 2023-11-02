The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

by

Now that we're in November, Black Friday season is already upon us. The shopping holiday doesn't technically take place for another three weeks, on Friday, November 24, but that never stops retailers from kicking off early Black Friday deals.

Because of this, we're highlighting all of the best early markdowns on Apple products and related accessories that you can already buy today. Some of the best include low prices on AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, MacBook Air, iPad, and more. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals arrive on these products as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen.

Best Overall Deals

In this section we're highlighting the best overall deals you can get right now for early Black Friday shoppers. The sales listed below can be found on Amazon, Woot, and B&H Photo, and they all represent best-ever prices on these products and accessories.

Best Headphones and Earbuds Deals

headphones black friday

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

One of the first best discounts of the season is on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. This accessory has hit $189.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00, which is an all-time low price on the brand new AirPods.

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro just launched this past summer, and we've already begun to track a steep 43 percent markdown on Amazon. You can get these noise canceling wireless headphones for $199.95 in multiple colors, down from $349.99.

$150 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $199.95

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.95, down from $169.95. These upgraded earbuds feature two distinctive listening modes with active noise cancelation and transparency mode, up to 36 hours of listening time, and four pairs of silicone tip sizes.

$40 OFF
Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.95

If you want to save a bit more money, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95, down from $149.95 on Amazon. The main difference in these is a slightly lesser battery life at 24 hours total.

$50 OFF
Beats Studio Buds for $99.95

Beats Fit Pro

If you're looking for a good pair of workout earbuds, or shopping for someone who needs a pair, the Beats Fit Pro are down to $159.95, from $199.95. These have flexible, secure-fit wingtips to ensure they fit snug and comfortable in your ear while you move.

$40 OFF
Beats Fit Pro for $159.95

Best iPad Deals

ipad early black friday

9th Gen iPad

We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since Prime Day, and the deal is still around today. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.00, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.

$80 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00

10th Gen iPad

The upgraded iPad from 2022 also has a nice discount on Amazon right now, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $399.00, down from $449.00. This model comes with a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

$50 OFF
10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

6th Gen iPad Mini

Apple's 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. Not only that, but you'll find all storage configurations on sale this week, including 256GB Wi-Fi and cellular models. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C, and more.

$99 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

5th Gen iPad Air

Switching to iPad Air models, the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet has hit $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That's a solid all-time low price on this model, and you can also find a few other storage configurations at record lows this time around.

$99 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro dropped to $989.99 on Amazon this week, down from $1,099.00. This is a new record low price on the high-end tablet, and since 128GB is the lowest storage option on this line, it's now the cheapest entry price on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro we've ever seen.

$109 OFF
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB Wi-Fi) for $989.99

Best MacBook Air Deals

macbook air early black friday

13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air

Although the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air is getting old in age, at $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00, it's a perfect pick for anyone who needs an Apple notebook for simple email and web browsing tasks. With the addition of Apple's M1 chip, you'll find the computer is more than up to these tasks, especially for anyone upgrading from Intel-based models.

$249 OFF
13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99

13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air

Apple's follow-up to the M1 model, the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air, is also at a record low price. B&H Photo has the 256GB model for $899.00, down from $1,099.00, and it's available in all three colors. With the M2 chip, you'll find various internal upgrades with this generation, as well as a new external design.

$200 OFF
13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00

15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air, the 15.3-inch M2 model, has returned to its best-ever price this week. You can get the 256GB model for $1,049.99 in multiple colors, down from $1,299.00. This one is aimed at people who want to retain the thinness of the MacBook Air lineup, but need a bigger display to handle multiple tasks and apps at once. You'll also find the 512GB at an all-time low price.

$249 OFF
15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,049.99

Best Apple Accessory Deals

early black friday accessories

HomePod (2nd Gen)

B&H Photo has been the only retailer with a consistent discount on Apple's second generation HomePod. Right now, you can get it in both colors for $279.99, down from $299.00. While not a huge markdown, this continues to be the best price we've ever tracked.

$19 OFF
HomePod (Gen 2) for $279.99

iPhone 15 Cases

Amazon is taking nearly 30 percent off the new FineWoven Cases for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus this week. Not every color is discounted, but those that are have prices as low as $35.40 for these brand new accessories, down from $59.00.

Note: You need to clip the on-page coupon and head to checkout to see the deal.

$24 OFF
iPhone 15 FineWoven Case for $35.40

$16 OFF
iPhone 15 Plus FineWoven Case for $43.13

MagSafe Chargers

Over at Woot, you can get a few of Apple's best wireless and MagSafe chargers for all-time low prices. This includes the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00; the MagSafe Duo Charger for $94.99, down from $129.00; and the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $34.99, down from $79.00.

These are great stocking stuffer present ideas for the holiday season, and they are all in new condition at Woot.

$9 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $29.99

$44 OFF
Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $34.99

$34 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $94.99

Siri Remote

If you're looking to replace or upgrade your Siri Remote, Woot has the second generation model with Lightning at its lowest-ever price of $44.99, down from $59.00. Like other Woot Apple accessory sales going on right now, this one is in new condition and has a one year Apple limited warranty.

$14 OFF
Siri Remote for $44.99

Best Non-Apple Deals

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

