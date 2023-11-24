5 Best Black Friday MacBook Deals Available Today

Black Friday deals on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are plentiful this year, with the best deals found at Best Buy for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. If you don't have a membership, you can sign up for one starting at $49.99/year on Best Buy's website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best MacBook Deals

Best Black Friday Deals

14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro

Starting with the 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this computer for $1,399.00 at Best Buy, down from $1,599.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Pro, and you'll find a few other models on sale at record low prices as well. You'll need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership in order to get these deals.

16-Inch M3 MacBook Pro

You can get the 512GB M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249.00 at Best Buy, down from $2,499.00. Similar to the 14-inch models, at Best Buy you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership if you want to see these all-time low prices.

15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Best Buy has the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for the all-time low price of $999.00, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model is also available for the record low price of $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. These prices are only for My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

At Best Buy, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. This deal is only available for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and it's an all-time low price. You'll find a similar record low deal on the 512GB model too.

13-Inch M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air has returned to its steep discounted price of $749.99 for the 256GB model, down from $999.00. This is a great deal and perfect computer for anyone who needs an Apple notebook for simple email and internet browsing.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.