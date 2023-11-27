Best Buy Takes Up to $300 Off MacBooks for Cyber Monday Alongside Major Discounts Sitewide
Best Buy's Cyber Monday event has some of the best Apple deals online today, including record low prices on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more.
My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will be able to shop exclusive deals during this time, and save even more compared to non-members. This includes those all-time low prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. You can sign up for these memberships on Best Buy's website, and prices start at $49.99/year.
There are plenty of deals beyond electronics in Best Buy's sale, including low prices on LEGO sets and up to 45 percent off major appliances. For the latter category, Best Buy has up to $1,490 in savings on select French door refrigerators, as well as up to $200 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying purchases.
MacBook Air
Remember that for many of the deals seen below, you'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see these record low prices. If you don't have a membership, Best Buy's discounts still offer solid second-best prices this week.
- 13-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99 ($249 off)
- 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00 ($150 off)
- 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00 ($150 off)
- 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00 ($300 off)
- 15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00 ($300 off)
MacBook Pro
Similar to the MacBook Air, the best MacBook Pro deals on Best Buy will require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. If you don't, you can still net solid second-best prices on these brand new 2023 computers.
- 14-inch 8-Core M3/512GB - $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00 ($200 off)
- 14-inch 8-Core M3/1TB - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- 14-inch 11-Core M3 Pro/512GB - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 ($200 off)
- 14-inch 12-Core M3 Pro/1TB - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- 14-inch 14-Core M3 Max/1TB - $2,999.00, down from $3,199.00 ($200 off)
- 16-inch 12-Core M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB - $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00 ($250 off)
- 16-inch 12-Core M3 Pro/36GB RAM/512GB - $2,649.00, down from $2,899.00 ($250 off)
TVs
- TCL 40-inch S-Class 1080p Smart TV with Fire TV - $129.99, down from $229.99
- LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV - $399.99, down from $599.99
- LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV - $549.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV - $579.99, down from $749.99
- LG 86-inch Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $899.99, down from $1,249.99
- Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K UHD TV - $1,599.99, down from $2,099.99
- Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,599.99
Video Games
Shoppers should note that the Xbox Series X deal listed below is aimed at My Best Buy Plus/Total members, and at $100 off it marks the lowest we've ever seen this console go down to. If you don't have an account, you can still get a solid $50 off the Xbox.
- Halo Infinite - $14.99, down from $59.99
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $14.99, down from $39.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99, down from $69.99
- Final Fantasy XVI - $39.99, down from $69.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller - $39.99, down from $59.99
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - $49.99, down from $69.99
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console - $399.99, down from $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499.99, down from $559.99
Monitors
- LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor - $79.99, down from $169.99
- HP 27-inch Monitor with Adjustable Height - $129.99, down from $269.99
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor - $499.99, down from $999.99
- LG 45-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,199.00, down from $1,699.99
Audio
- Samsung A Series 2.1ch Dolby & DTS and Soundbar - $119.99, down from $279.99
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.99, down from $349.99
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - $199.00, down from $329.00
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900 - $599.99, down from $749.99
- Sonos Arc - $719.20, down from $899.99
Smart Home
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini with Matter (3-Pack) - $22.99, down from $49.99
- Echo Show 5 - $39.99, down from $89.99
- Ring Video Doorbell - $54.99, down from $99.99
- Nest Hub Max - $129.99, down from $229.99
- Nest Learning Smart Thermostat - $179.99, down from $249.99
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle - $279.99, down from $599.99
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System - $399.99, down from $549.99
LEGO
- Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (Technic) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Orchid (Botanical Collection) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Succulents (Botanical Collection) - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Wildflower Bouquet (Botanical Collection) - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Up House (Disney) - $47.99, down from $59.99
- The Child (Star Wars) - $69.99, down from $89.99
- BD-1 (Star Wars) - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Vespa 125 (Icons) - $84.99, down from $99.99
- Medieval Blacksmith (Ideas) - $169.99, down from $179.99
