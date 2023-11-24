The Best Black Friday HomePod Deals Available Today

Anyone shopping for the second generation HomePod should look at B&H Photo's sale, which still has the best deal around online this season. You can get both colors for $279.99, down from $299.00. Although this isn't a particularly big markdown on the 2023 speaker, it remains the best deal we've tracked to date.
The new HomePod is a high-end speaker focusing more on sound quality, while the HomePod mini is aimed at people who just need an accessible and user-friendly smart speaker. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of all the differences between the two products, be sure to visit our buyer's guide.
We aren't tracking any notable discounts on the HomePod mini yet, but will update this guide when those deals start appearing.
Top Rated Comments
I use it most of the time to stream one of two radio stations. But the speaker doesn’t remember them, Siri rarely gets them right and Apple defaults to their music one stream that I hate.
I shouldn’t have to take my iPhone out to use it.
Why this ‘smart speaker’ can’t replace my decades old clock radio is beyond me.
Yes, I have made these suggestions to Apple.