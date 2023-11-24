The Best Black Friday HomePod Deals Available Today

Apple's HomePod rarely sees steep discounts, but this Black Friday we're tracking an all-time low price on the second generation smart speaker at B&H Photo.

Best HomePod Deals

HomePod (2nd Gen) for $279.99 at B&H, down from $299.00

Best Black Friday Deals

Anyone shopping for the second generation HomePod should look at B&H Photo's sale, which still has the best deal around online this season. You can get both colors for $279.99, down from $299.00. Although this isn't a particularly big markdown on the 2023 speaker, it remains the best deal we've tracked to date.

The new HomePod is a high-end speaker focusing more on sound quality, while the HomePod mini is aimed at people who just need an accessible and user-friendly smart speaker. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of all the differences between the two products, be sure to visit our buyer's guide.

We aren't tracking any notable discounts on the HomePod mini yet, but will update this guide when those deals start appearing.

