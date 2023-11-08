Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Month-Long Sales Starting Today

Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off today, with an online shopping event that will expand to retail locations on Friday, November 10. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including all-time low prices on AirPods 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

Walmart's Black Friday sale has begun online for Walmart+ members, and this exclusivity window will last until 3 p.m. ET. After this time, anyone will be able to shop the sale on Walmart's website for the next two days, and then in stores on Friday.

This same pattern will be found during Black Friday week as well. New deals will appear online at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 22, only for Walmart+ members. Then the sale will open up to everyone that afternoon, followed by in stores on Friday, November 24 - Black Friday.



Wednesday, November 8 - Deals start online at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members and 3 p.m. ET for everyone else

Friday, November 10 - Deals start in stores

Wednesday, November 22 - Deals start online at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members and 3 p.m. ET for everyone else

Friday, November 24 - Black Friday deals start in stores

Monday, November 27 - Cyber Monday deals start online

Walmart+ Membership

If you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can get 50 percent off a membership for a limited time during this event. You'll pay $49 for one year of Walmart+, and this offer is only running until later this afternoon at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Deals Available Now

Like many retailers, Walmart's Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find major markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below, and remember that while many of these sales are live now, some won't appear until later in the day if you aren't a Walmart+ member.

Apple

Walmart is coming out of the gate with some heavy-hitter Apple deals, starting with the AirPods 2 at just $69.00, down from $129.00. This is a new all-time low price that's beating the typical sale that we see on this pair by about $30.



For the Apple Watch, these are the first major discounts we've tracked on the new Series 9 models. You can get $50 off both the 41mm and 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 at Walmart, and both are new record low prices.



TVs

Video Games

Audio

Streaming Devices

Computers

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.