4 Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Today

Major discounts are always available on the AirPods around the holiday season, and this Black Friday is no different. We're tracking all-time low prices on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and more below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best AirPods Deals

We originally tracked the AirPods 2 for $69.00 at Amazon in early November, but that sale quickly expired. Amazon now has this model for $79.99, down from $129.00. This version of the AirPods is perfect for anyone on your holiday shopping list who may be asking for a simple and reliable pair of wireless earbuds, particularly at this insanely low price tag.



Amazon has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99, down from $169.00. These are upgraded in a few ways from the AirPods 2, with spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, force sensor controls, sweat and water resistance, and more.



Moving to the Pro lineup, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case for $189.99, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model.



Lastly, the high-end AirPods Max are available for $449.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00. Discounts on the AirPods Max have been rare over the past few months, so this one is a second-best price on the over-ear headphones.

