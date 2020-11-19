Popular store chains that are offering Black Friday deals both at brick and mortar locations or online are listed below, with each of the Apple-related deals organized by product type.

Best Buy

Best Buy has revealed its full slate of deals coming the week of Thanksgiving, as well as kicked off a Black Friday preview sale that's offering many of these deals for early shoppers.

The early Black Friday sale will run from Thursday, October 29 through Sunday, November 1. For the week of Thanksgiving, sales kick off on Sunday, November 22. Then, the online-only deals will appear on Thanksgiving day and doorbusters will appear on Friday morning, with Cyber Week deals appearing on Saturday, November 28.

Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule

Every Best Buy location in the United States will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, so the focus on November 26 will be online deals. Best Buy's full schedule for the week of Black Friday can be seen below, and you can check out the Best Buy Black Friday newspaper ad for more details.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) - Closed

Black Friday (Nov. 27) - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Saturday, Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Sunday, Nov. 29 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time

Of course, these dates won't be the only times to snag deals at Best Buy in November, with a total of four extra discount events planned by the retailer next month. We don't know specifics of the early November sales yet, but the important sale here is on November 16, when My Best Buy Members will be able to shop thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad one week early.

Nov. 5 to 8 - The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11 - The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12 to 15 - Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16 to 17 - My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale

Nov. 22 - Black Friday Starts Now! Sale

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Best Buy is requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings if they plan to shop in stores on Black Friday (and in general). There will be a limit to the number of people within each location, and social distancing efforts will be in effect.

For anyone who doesn't want to shop inside a Best Buy store during the holidays, contactless curbside pickup is available at all Best Buy stores. Orders are ready within an hour, and an employee can safely bring it out and place it inside your car. Next-day and same-day delivery options are also expanding to include more items on Best Buy's website.

Best Buy Black Friday - Weeklong Savings Begin Nov. 22

Like most retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday is really a week-long event that starts the Sunday before Thanksgiving: November 22. This will stretch through to Thanksgiving day with an online-only set of deals, and then end on Black Friday, November 27, with the expected selection of doorbusters.

Similar to years past, you'll find a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. Many of the sales listed below are available thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday event that runs through November 1, but after that ends you won't be able to get the discounts again until November 22.

Laptops

Tablets

Streaming Devices

Computer Accessories

Storage

Gift Cards

Apple Gift Card - Free $20 Best Buy e-gift card with $100 Apple Gift Card purchase

Xbox Gift Cards - Save 10 percent

Nintendo eShop - Save 10 percent

Video Games

This year will see the launch of a new generation of video game consoles. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X won't have any deals, you'll definitely be able to save with solid markdowns on previous generation consoles and a wide assortment of video game software.

We don't know much about hardware deals yet, but Best Buy is showcasing a deal on the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.

Walmart

Walmart has been holding numerous pre-Black Friday sales this month, but as of yet had not shared its full plans for next week. Now, however, we have a clearer picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Walmart on November 27 (and 25 and 26).

Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

Just like Best Buy, all Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart is encouraging shoppers to head to its online store on November 26 instead, with online sales officially kicking off Black Friday week at 7 p.m. ET. You can check out the Walmart Black Friday newspaper ad for more details.

Wednesday, November 25 - Online sales start 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 26 - Stores closed, online sales continue

Friday, November 27 - Black Friday sales begin online at 12 a.m. ET, and in stores at 5 a.m. local time

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Walmart will ask customers to form a single-file line for anyone who appears at a location before 5 a.m. on November 27. Associates and Walmart's "Health Ambassadors" will offer sanitized shopping carts and encourage social distancing practices, while also reminding customers to wear masks.

During any in-store Black Friday event, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing once the store begins to fill up. There will also be specific traffic for shopping down right-hand side of aisles to reduce clustering.

Walmart has been spreading out Black Friday deals all month among three major "Deals for Days" sales, and in this effort the retailer has hoped that its in-store shopping experience will be safer and more manageable this year. If you choose to order online, you can opt for delivery to your home or contactless curbside pickup as well.

Walmart Black Friday - Online shopping begins November 25

There are quite a few solid Apple-related deals that will appear at Walmart this year, including the lowest price we've ever seen on a new pair of AirPods Pro at $169. You should also keep an eye out for deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Beats headphones.

Of course, it's not just Apple products being discounted at Walmart. You can also save on Vizio and Samsung 4K TV sets, video games, Fitbit products, Shark vacuums, Google Nest branded products, Roku streaming media players, and more.

Apple

TVs

Miscellaneous

Video Games

Walmart's Black Friday ad confirms that it will have stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on its website beginning Wednesday, November 25. These aren't being discounted, but it's worth noting when stock will return for the new generation of consoles if you haven't been able to secure an order yet this year.

Other video game offers include the popular Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that we're seeing at multiple retailers in 2020. This set includes the Nintendo Switch, a digital download of Mario Kart 8, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at $299.

You'll also be able to shop $15 games, $20 games, $25 games, and $30 games at Walmart for Black Friday. Check out more video game subscription deals below:

Game Subscriptions

Sam's Club

Sam's Club has announced its "10 Days of Thanks-savings" event, which will run from November 20 through November 29. This event will offer savings on smartwatches, TVs, home appliances, and more.

Arlo Essential 2-Camera Pack - $199 ($60 off)

Fitbit Charge 4 - $89.98 ($50 off)

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus - $329 ($70 off)

iRobot Roomba - $229.98 ($50 off)

iRobot Roomba E3+ - $429.98 ($70 off)

Gamestop

Gamestop's Black Friday 2020 ad confirms that it will have limited stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stores. All stores will have a minimum of two PS5 consoles and two Xbox Series X consoles per location, but of course there will be no discounts this year.

Gamestop stores will open Black Friday at 7 a.m., but online sales will kick off as early as Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST.

However, you can save on a number of new video games, which we've listed below. Gamestop is also discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online to $299.99, which is a sale we've seen at a few other retailers this Black Friday.

Watch Dogs: Legion - $32.99

Marvel's Avengers - $26.99

Ghost of Tsushima - $39.99

The Last of Us Part II - $29.99

Crash Bandicoot 4 - $39.99

Death Stranding - $19.99

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99

Dell

Dell's Black Friday deals have already begun on a few products, with more sales appearing closer to the shopping holiday. Early savings on XPS, Alienware, Precision, and Vostro products will run through November 1.

Afterwards, Dell's month of savings will start November 2 and end on November 28. Black Friday doorbusters will run from November 16 to November 28. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you'll find timed doorbusters from 10 a.m. ET (November 26) until midnight, and then again from 8 a.m. ET (November 27) until 10 p.m. ET.

These deals mainly include markdowns on laptops and computers, including those from Inspiron, Alienware, and Dell. You can also save on computer accessories like monitors, keyboards, and mice. Visit Dell's website for the full list.

Belk

Belk will be closed Thanksgiving day, and will open Black Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time. As many other retailers, you'll still be able to shop numerous deals online throughout Black Friday week, including on Thanksgiving.

Beats Solo3 - $129.00, down from $199.00

58-inch RCA 4K TV - $249.99, down from $499.99

Select robot vacuums - $29.99

Amazon Fire TV Sticks - Starting at $17.99

Amazon Echo Show 5 - $44.99, down from $89.99

Ring Video Doorbell - $69.99

Lenovo

Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday deals on November 16, and many of the discounts will run through December 6. You can get up to 80 percent off tech doorbusters, like a Chromebook Duet 3, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and more.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II - $199.99, down from $299.99

Lenovo ThinkVision P24Q 23.8-inch Monitor - $175.00, down from $269.00

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Laptop - $999.99, down from $2,699.00

Chromebook Duet 3 - $259.99, down from $289.99

Desktops - starting at $299

Laptops - Starting at $179.99

Legion Laptops - Starting at $599.99

Smart home devices - Up to 56 percent off

Satechi

Satechi customers will be able to access a sitewide sale from November 27 through November 29, as well as get 25 percent off their purchase with the code BF25. With a combination of these discounts, you'll be able to get as much as 40 percent off certain products.

Withings

Withings sales will kick off on November 22, and many will run all the way through December 2. Discounts will be available on Withings' website and on Amazon, as well as places like Bed Bath and Beyond, and Best Buy.

OWC

OWC is holding a big Black Friday sale this year, with savings on everything from AirPods to memory upgrades for the iMac.

Notable sales include the OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.00, down from $279.00, and other OWC-branded docks. Be sure to browse the full sale this season before the discounts expire.

Tile

Tile is offering a handful of discounts on its Bluetooth trackers through the holidays, including the Tile Sticker, Tile Mate, and Tile Pro.

Sticker 4-Pack - $59.99, down from $79.99

Mate 4-Pack - $69.99, down from $99.99

Pro 4-Pack - $99.99, down from $139.99

Mujjo

Mujjo will offer its shoppers 25 percent off sitewide starting November 25 and running through December 1. To get this discount, use the code #25off when shopping on Mujjo's website for iPhone cases or MacBook sleeves.

CalDigit

CalDigit is running a Black Friday sale from November 15 through December 13, with up to 40 percent off USB-C docks, external storage, charging cables, and more.

You can browse the full sale on CalDigit's website, and the 40 percent off Black Friday event can't be combined with any other coupons or offers on CalDigit.

Incipio, Incase, and Griffin

You can find deals offering 40 to 60 percent off sitewide at Incipio, Incase, and Griffin for Black Friday this year.

Incipio - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide, with new iPhone 12 cases up to 30 percent off

Incase - Save up to 50 percent off sitewide, with last chance items at 60-70 percent off

Griffin - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide

Brydge

Brydge has a big sale on its iPad keyboards this year, with up to $70 off select keyboards.

Aura Frames

Aura Frames offers a collection of digital picture frames on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Bloomingdales, and other major retailers this Black Friday.

Harber London