Black Friday, which takes place on November 27 in 2020, is a major shopping holiday in the United States. During the event, retailers across the country drop their prices on thousands of items, hoping to lure shoppers to their stores.
Apple products on the cheap are highly desired, and in recent years, retailers have offered some fantastic deals. We'll be gathering up a list of all the retailers, both online and in-store, offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, iPods, MacBooks, HomePod, Beats headphones, Apple accessories, software, and more.
This roundup will be updated often as Black Friday approaches. We'll highlight the very best deals that are being offered this year so MacRumors readers know where to go for the best discounts. If you spot a good deal or have a site offering a Black Friday discount, make sure to send us an email at tips@macrumors.com.
With Black Friday sales starting earlier and earlier every year, you'll want to keep an eye on this roundup throughout the month of November, as we'll also be highlighting a range of pre-Black Friday discounts.
When taking the state of the global pandemic into consideration, it's likely that Black Friday will be slightly different in 2020. Each retailer will have its own unique plan on how to handle in-store shoppers, with physical deals potentially reduced in order to reduce crowds. We'll be sure to add in new shopping regulations in each retailer's section below.
It's important to note that many of the Black Friday deals we'll be listing below will be limited, especially those that are "doorbusters," or specific sales designed to draw people into a store. These kinds of deals tend to go quickly as stores have a limited amount of supply, so in some cases, it's best to take advantage of a deal as early as possible.
Because deals can vary between stores and locations, we recommend double-checking these prices on in-store deals with your local retailers before heading out to shop.
Black Friday Deals by Store
Popular store chains that are offering Black Friday deals both at brick and mortar locations or online are listed below, with each of the Apple-related deals organized by product type.
Best Buy
Best Buy has revealed its full slate of deals coming the week of Thanksgiving, as well as kicked off a Black Friday preview sale that's offering many of these deals for early shoppers.
The early Black Friday sale will run from Thursday, October 29 through Sunday, November 1. For the week of Thanksgiving, sales kick off on Sunday, November 22. Then, the online-only deals will appear on Thanksgiving day and doorbusters will appear on Friday morning, with Cyber Week deals appearing on Saturday, November 28.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Every Best Buy location in the United States will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, so the focus on November 26 will be online deals. Best Buy's full schedule for the week of Black Friday can be seen below, and you can check out the Best Buy Black Friday newspaper ad for more details.
Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) - Closed
Black Friday (Nov. 27) - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time
Saturday, Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time
Sunday, Nov. 29 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time
Of course, these dates won't be the only times to snag deals at Best Buy in November, with a total of four extra discount events planned by the retailer next month. We don't know specifics of the early November sales yet, but the important sale here is on November 16, when My Best Buy Members will be able to shop thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad one week early.
Nov. 5 to 8 - The Wish List Sale
Nov. 11 - The Treat Yourself Sale
Nov. 12 to 15 - Our Coolest Deals Sale
Nov. 16 to 17 - My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale
Nov. 22 - Black Friday Starts Now! Sale
Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Best Buy is requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings if they plan to shop in stores on Black Friday (and in general). There will be a limit to the number of people within each location, and social distancing efforts will be in effect.
For anyone who doesn't want to shop inside a Best Buy store during the holidays, contactless curbside pickup is available at all Best Buy stores. Orders are ready within an hour, and an employee can safely bring it out and place it inside your car. Next-day and same-day delivery options are also expanding to include more items on Best Buy's website.
Best Buy Black Friday - Weeklong Savings Begin Nov. 22
Like most retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday is really a week-long event that starts the Sunday before Thanksgiving: November 22. This will stretch through to Thanksgiving day with an online-only set of deals, and then end on Black Friday, November 27, with the expected selection of doorbusters.
Similar to years past, you'll find a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. Many of the sales listed below are available thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday event that runs through November 1, but after that ends you won't be able to get the discounts again until November 22.
Laptops
MacBook Pro - Save up to $250 on select models
MacBook Air - Save up to $200 on select models
HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop - $499.99 (Save $250)
Tablets
iPad - Save up to $70
iPad Pro - Save up to $150
Surface Pro 7 - $799.00 (Save $230)
Fire HD Tablets - Save $70
Amazon Kindles - Save up to $80
Streaming Devices
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - $17.99 (Save $12)
Amazon Fire TV Stick - $27.99 (Save $12)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $29.99 (Save $20)
Roku Premiere 4K - $24.99 (Save $15)
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K - $29.99 (Save $20)
Computer Accessories
Logitech Wireless Mice - $9.99 (Save $8)
Keyboards - Save up to 40 percent
Targus Octave Backpack - $9.99 (Save $20)
HyperDrive USB-C Hubs - Save 30 percent
Incase Laptop Sleeves - Save 50 percent
Storage
WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive - $89.99, down from $179.99
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $69.99, down from $92.49
Samsung 1TB Internal SATA SSD - $109.99, down from $169.99
Gift Cards
Apple Gift Card - Free $20 Best Buy e-gift card with $100 Apple Gift Card purchase
Xbox Gift Cards - Save 10 percent
Nintendo eShop - Save 10 percent
Video Games
This year will see the launch of a new generation of video game consoles. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X won't have any deals, you'll definitely be able to save with solid markdowns on previous generation consoles and a wide assortment of video game software.
We don't know much about hardware deals yet, but Best Buy is showcasing a deal on the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.
Gears 5 - $4.99
Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $12.99
Death Stranding - $19.99
Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.99
The Last of Us Part II - $29.99
Marvel's Avengers - $29.99
Ghost of Tsushima - $39.99
Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99
Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99
Walmart
Walmart has been holding numerous pre-Black Friday sales this month, but as of yet had not shared its full plans for next week. Now, however, we have a clearer picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Walmart on November 27 (and 25 and 26).
Walmart's Black Friday Schedule
Just like Best Buy, all Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart is encouraging shoppers to head to its online store on November 26 instead, with online sales officially kicking off Black Friday week at 7 p.m. ET. You can check out the Walmart Black Friday newspaper ad for more details.
Wednesday, November 25 - Online sales start 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, November 26 - Stores closed, online sales continue
Friday, November 27 - Black Friday sales begin online at 12 a.m. ET, and in stores at 5 a.m. local time
Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Walmart will ask customers to form a single-file line for anyone who appears at a location before 5 a.m. on November 27. Associates and Walmart's "Health Ambassadors" will offer sanitized shopping carts and encourage social distancing practices, while also reminding customers to wear masks.
During any in-store Black Friday event, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing once the store begins to fill up. There will also be specific traffic for shopping down right-hand side of aisles to reduce clustering.
Walmart has been spreading out Black Friday deals all month among three major "Deals for Days" sales, and in this effort the retailer has hoped that its in-store shopping experience will be safer and more manageable this year. If you choose to order online, you can opt for delivery to your home or contactless curbside pickup as well.
Walmart Black Friday - Online shopping begins November 25
There are quite a few solid Apple-related deals that will appear at Walmart this year, including the lowest price we've ever seen on a new pair of AirPods Pro at $169. You should also keep an eye out for deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Beats headphones.
Of course, it's not just Apple products being discounted at Walmart. You can also save on Vizio and Samsung 4K TV sets, video games, Fitbit products, Shark vacuums, Google Nest branded products, Roku streaming media players, and more.
Apple
AirPods Pro - $169, down from $249
Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS - $119, down from $179
Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS - $149, down from $209
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $119, down from $179
Powerbeats - $99, down from $149
TVs
Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD SmartCast TV - $478, down from $660
Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - $398, down from $450
Samsung 65-inch 7000 4K Smart TV - $478, down from $528
Miscellaneous
Fitbit Versa 2 - $129, down from $179
Fitbit Inspire 2 - $69, ,down from $99
Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum - $329, down from $399
Google Nest Mini - $18.98, down from $30
Google Nest Hub - $49.98, down from $89.98
Roku SE - $17
Honeywell Thermostat - $99, down from $149
Video Games
Walmart's Black Friday ad confirms that it will have stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on its website beginning Wednesday, November 25. These aren't being discounted, but it's worth noting when stock will return for the new generation of consoles if you haven't been able to secure an order yet this year.
Other video game offers include the popular Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that we're seeing at multiple retailers in 2020. This set includes the Nintendo Switch, a digital download of Mario Kart 8, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at $299.
You'll also be able to shop $15 games, $20 games, $25 games, and $30 games at Walmart for Black Friday. Check out more video game subscription deals below:
Game Subscriptions
PlayStation Plus (12 Months) - $44.96, down from $60
Xbox Ultimate Game Pass (3 Months) - $22.88, down from $45
Sam's Club
Sam's Club has announced its "10 Days of Thanks-savings" event, which will run from November 20 through November 29. This event will offer savings on smartwatches, TVs, home appliances, and more.
Arlo Essential 2-Camera Pack - $199 ($60 off)
Fitbit Charge 4 - $89.98 ($50 off)
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus - $329 ($70 off)
iRobot Roomba - $229.98 ($50 off)
iRobot Roomba E3+ - $429.98 ($70 off)
Gamestop
Gamestop's Black Friday 2020 ad confirms that it will have limited stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stores. All stores will have a minimum of two PS5 consoles and two Xbox Series X consoles per location, but of course there will be no discounts this year.
Gamestop stores will open Black Friday at 7 a.m., but online sales will kick off as early as Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST.
However, you can save on a number of new video games, which we've listed below. Gamestop is also discounting a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online to $299.99, which is a sale we've seen at a few other retailers this Black Friday.
Watch Dogs: Legion - $32.99
Marvel's Avengers - $26.99
Ghost of Tsushima - $39.99
The Last of Us Part II - $29.99
Crash Bandicoot 4 - $39.99
Death Stranding - $19.99
Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99
Dell
Dell's Black Friday deals have already begun on a few products, with more sales appearing closer to the shopping holiday. Early savings on XPS, Alienware, Precision, and Vostro products will run through November 1.
Afterwards, Dell's month of savings will start November 2 and end on November 28. Black Friday doorbusters will run from November 16 to November 28. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you'll find timed doorbusters from 10 a.m. ET (November 26) until midnight, and then again from 8 a.m. ET (November 27) until 10 p.m. ET.
These deals mainly include markdowns on laptops and computers, including those from Inspiron, Alienware, and Dell. You can also save on computer accessories like monitors, keyboards, and mice. Visit Dell's website for the full list.
Belk
Belk will be closed Thanksgiving day, and will open Black Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time. As many other retailers, you'll still be able to shop numerous deals online throughout Black Friday week, including on Thanksgiving.
Beats Solo3 - $129.00, down from $199.00
58-inch RCA 4K TV - $249.99, down from $499.99
Select robot vacuums - $29.99
Amazon Fire TV Sticks - Starting at $17.99
Amazon Echo Show 5 - $44.99, down from $89.99
Ring Video Doorbell - $69.99
Lenovo
Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday deals on November 16, and many of the discounts will run through December 6. You can get up to 80 percent off tech doorbusters, like a Chromebook Duet 3, ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and more.
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II - $199.99, down from $299.99
Lenovo ThinkVision P24Q 23.8-inch Monitor - $175.00, down from $269.00
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Laptop - $999.99, down from $2,699.00
Chromebook Duet 3 - $259.99, down from $289.99
Desktops - starting at $299
Laptops - Starting at $179.99
Legion Laptops - Starting at $599.99
Smart home devices - Up to 56 percent off
Satechi
Satechi customers will be able to access a sitewide sale from November 27 through November 29, as well as get 25 percent off their purchase with the code BF25. With a combination of these discounts, you'll be able to get as much as 40 percent off certain products.
108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger - $47.99, down from $79.99
Type-C Pro Hub Adapter (Silver and Space Gray) - $59.99, down from $99.99
Type-C Multi-port Adapter 4K with Ethernet - $53.99, down from $89.99
Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub - $35.99, down from $59.99
Bluetooth Extended Keypad - $26.99, down from $44.99
USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods - $17.99, down from $29.99
Withings
Withings sales will kick off on November 22, and many will run all the way through December 2. Discounts will be available on Withings' website and on Amazon, as well as places like Bed Bath and Beyond, and Best Buy.
Body+ Scale - $69.97 (Original price - $99.95)
Steel HR Silver Watch - $125.97 (Original price - $179.95)
Steel HR Sport Watch - $139.95 (Original price - $199.95)
Sleep - $74.96 (Original price - $99.95)
Body Cardio - $119.96 (Original price - $149.95)
Thermo - $79.96 (Original price - $99.95)
Pulse HR - $79.96 (Original price - $99.95)
OWC
OWC is holding a big Black Friday sale this year, with savings on everything from AirPods to memory upgrades for the iMac.
Notable sales include the OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.00, down from $279.00, and other OWC-branded docks. Be sure to browse the full sale this season before the discounts expire.
Tile
Tile is offering a handful of discounts on its Bluetooth trackers through the holidays, including the Tile Sticker, Tile Mate, and Tile Pro.
Sticker 4-Pack - $59.99, down from $79.99
Mate 4-Pack - $69.99, down from $99.99
Pro 4-Pack - $99.99, down from $139.99
Mujjo
Mujjo will offer its shoppers 25 percent off sitewide starting November 25 and running through December 1. To get this discount, use the code #25off when shopping on Mujjo's website for iPhone cases or MacBook sleeves.
CalDigit
CalDigit is running a Black Friday sale from November 15 through December 13, with up to 40 percent off USB-C docks, external storage, charging cables, and more.
You can browse the full sale on CalDigit's website, and the 40 percent off Black Friday event can't be combined with any other coupons or offers on CalDigit.
Incipio, Incase, and Griffin
You can find deals offering 40 to 60 percent off sitewide at Incipio, Incase, and Griffin for Black Friday this year.
Incipio - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide, with new iPhone 12 cases up to 30 percent off
Incase - Save up to 50 percent off sitewide, with last chance items at 60-70 percent off
Griffin - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide
Brydge
Brydge has a big sale on its iPad keyboards this year, with up to $70 off select keyboards.
Brydge 12.9 Pro+ for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $159.99 ($70 off)
Brydge 11 Pro+ for 11-inch iPad Pro - $139.99 ($60 off)
Brydge 12.9 Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $99.99 ($70 off)
Brydge 11.0 Pro for 11-inch iPad Pro - $99.99 ($50 off)
Brydge 10.5 for iPad Air (3rd Gen) - $59.99 ($70 off)
Brydge 10.5 for 10.5-inch iPad Pro - $59.99 ($70 off)
Brydge 10.2 for iPad (8th & 7th Gen) - $79.99 ($50 off)
Brydge 9.7 for iPad (6th Gen) - $49.99 ($50 off)
Brydge 9.7 for iPad (5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch & iPad Air 2 - $49.99 ($50 off)
Brydge 7.9 for iPad mini (5th Gen) & iPad mini 4 - $79.99 ($20 off)
Aura Frames
Aura Frames offers a collection of digital picture frames on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Bloomingdales, and other major retailers this Black Friday.
Carver Frame - $159, down from $199
Mason Frame - $169, down from $199
Sawyer Frame - $239, down from $299
Harber LondonStarting on Black Friday you'll be able to get 30 percent off sitewide at Harber London, which is an accessory maker known for leather cases for iPhone, iPad, MacBook and much more. The company also sells wallets, backpacks, Apple Watch straps, and other travel accessories.
Past Black Friday Deals
For an idea of what kind of deals we can expect this year, it's worth taking a look at some of the best deals that we saw in 2019.
For the past few years, Apple has offered a four-day shopping event, kicking off on Black Friday and lasting through Cyber Monday. Apple's 2019 event offered Apple Store gift cards ranging from $25 to $200 with the purchase of select Apple and Beats products, but many third-party retailers offered better deals including straight discounts rather than bonus gift cards.
One of the more popular deals during last year's Black Friday event was for the HomePod: it got marked down to a price of $199.99, from $299.00. We've seen the same discount consistently throughout 2020, so you can bet that the $199.99 price tag will return (or potentially even be beat) at retailers like Best Buy.
Another Apple product that saw wide discounts in 2019 was the previous generation 32GB 10.2-inch iPad, priced at $249.99 at retailers like Best Buy and Target, down from $329.99. That was a new low price for the model. We've already begun seeing $30 discounts on the 2020 update of the 10.2-inch iPad, so we'll likely see a Black Friday sale on this tablet as well.
Black Friday is also usually a good time to purchase an iPhone with multiple retailers and cellular carriers offering various incentives. In 2019, this included up to $500 off an iPhone 11 at Best Buy, a $200 gift card at Target, and up to a $450 eGift card at Walmart. We're expecting to see similar deals for the 2020 iPhone lineup.
Otherwise, you can expect a range of deals this Black Friday on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods, Beats headphones, Apple Watch, iPad, iOS and macOS apps, and movies and TV shows on iTunes.
Shopping Tips
Doorbusters
Many of the Apple items offered on Black Friday are what stores like to call "doorbusters" because they are products that are designed to get people into the store. These are often the store's best deals and tend to be very popular. While people have been known to line up for several hours to be first in line to take advantage of one of the better deals, in the past few years the term isn't necessarily meant just for in-store deals. You'll find plenty of great online doorbuster deals as well.
Check Deals Locally
Not all deals are offered at all retail locations, so it's a good idea to get in touch with your local retail outlet ahead of Black Friday to confirm deals and to potentially get an idea of what product stock might look like.
Sales Tax
National retailers like Apple and Best Buy charge local sales tax on all orders, so when making an online order, it is best to consider all sales tax options. Ordering from smaller online retailers can be a benefit, as not all stores charge sales tax in all states. Customers in states where retailers do not collect sales tax may, however, be required to pay a calculated or estimated "use tax" on out-of-state purchases as part of their income tax filings.
Local sales taxes are automatically charged for online orders from the following retailers in the following states:
- Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target: All States
States with no sales tax: Alaska, Montana, New Hampshire, Delaware, Oregon
