Sonos Black Friday Sale Has Year's Best Prices on Arc Soundbar, Roam Speaker, and Many More

Sonos is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for Black Friday today, representing the year's best prices on many of the company's most popular audio products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.

The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.



