Sonos Black Friday Sale Has Year's Best Prices on Arc Soundbar, Roam Speaker, and Many More
Sonos is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for Black Friday today, representing the year's best prices on many of the company's most popular audio products.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.
The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.
- Arc Soundbar - $719, down from $899
- Beam Soundbar - $399, down from $499
- Ray Soundbar - $223, down from $279
- Sub - $639, down from $799
- Sub Mini - $343, down from $429
- Roam Speaker - $134, down from $179
- Roam SL Speaker - $119, down from $159
- Era 100 Speaker - $199, down from $249
- Amp - $599, down from $699
- Port - $399, down from $449
If you're starting your holiday shopping this week, we've got you covered with guides for the best Black Friday deals for AirPods, iPhone, MacBook, HomePod, Apple Watch, and iPad. We're also keeping an eye on the best overall Apple deals you can get today.
For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the day for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
Popular Stories
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Best Buy's Black Friday event keeps adding new deals every day, and it includes the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple's entire line of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Apple's iPhone 16 lineup will not see the return of Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology, a new report claims. The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo with a track record for sharing information about Apple's plans. In a new post, they explained that most of the equipment originally used to manufacture the chips required for the iPhone's version of Touch ID ...
We're now just two days away from Black Friday, and we're tracking the best prices of all-time on multiple Apple products, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, iPhone, and more. Of course, there's no guarantee that better prices won't appear later in the holiday season, but if you want to shop right now these are the best deals currently available on each product. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Black Friday is just a few hours away, and the best prices of the year have arrived for some of Apple's most popular products and accessories, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in...
iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a few rumors and expectations for the software update. iOS 18 should be announced at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June, and released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Below, we recap all of the rumors and information pertaining to the update so far. "Major New Features" ...