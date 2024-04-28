Apple Event Rumors: iPad Pro With M4 Chip and New Apple Pencil With Haptic Feedback

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined some of the new products he expects Apple to announce at its "Let Loose" event on May 7.



First, Gurman now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming iPad Pro models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. He said a key new feature of the M4 chip will be an upgraded Neural Engine that boosts performance for AI tasks, and he believes Apple will market the next iPad Pro as an AI-powered device.

Second, he said that the new Apple Pencil that is expected to be announced at the event will feature haptic feedback for the first time. While he did not provide any details about how this will work, perhaps the Apple Pencil will have a small Taptic Engine that vibrates when switching between drawing tools, and using the rumored "squeeze" gesture that MacRumors previously discovered within the iPadOS 17.5 beta's code.

Third, he reiterated that Apple will introduce a first-ever 12.9-inch version of the iPad Air, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads.

Apple's event begins on May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a video stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube.