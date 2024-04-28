Apple Event Rumors: iPad Pro With M4 Chip and New Apple Pencil With Haptic Feedback

by

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined some of the new products he expects Apple to announce at its "Let Loose" event on May 7.

ipad pro 2022
First, Gurman now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming iPad Pro models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chip, rather than the M3 chip that debuted in the MacBook Pro and iMac six months ago. He said a key new feature of the M4 chip will be an upgraded Neural Engine that boosts performance for AI tasks, and he believes Apple will market the next iPad Pro as an AI-powered device.

Second, he said that the new Apple Pencil that is expected to be announced at the event will feature haptic feedback for the first time. While he did not provide any details about how this will work, perhaps the Apple Pencil will have a small Taptic Engine that vibrates when switching between drawing tools, and using the rumored "squeeze" gesture that MacRumors previously discovered within the iPadOS 17.5 beta's code.

Third, he reiterated that Apple will introduce a first-ever 12.9-inch version of the iPad Air, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads.

Apple's event begins on May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a video stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tags: Apple Pencil Guide, Mark Gurman, May 2024 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iPad, iPad Accessories

Top Rated Comments

Populus Avatar
Populus
53 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Oh? Now Gurman believes it’s likely we see an M4 powering the next iPad Pro? After we’ve been discussing it for well over a week…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mebehere Avatar
mebehere
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
M4!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am

I'm sort of curious what Apple's motives are for their chip skipping between devices. I know the obvious answer is just because M1 -> M2 for the iMac was not a particularly large upgrade while M1 -> M3 was. I wonder what they're thinking over in Cupertino.
I strongly believe it's a cost thing. M3 is on TSMC's N3B node, which is unoptimized and more expensive to produce chips on. Apple will move to N3E (the optimized node) as soon as they can, due to the cost benefits. Moving nodes means a new iteration of the chip (they wouldn't move to a new node and still call it M3), hence why M4 seems so near.

That said, I was expecting it more in the fall than in the spring, but who knows.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
45 minutes ago at 06:31 am

We’re officially two weeks away. The hype is going to continue to grow daily.

Personally, I’ve tried the “all iPad workflow” for 2-years and it did have its drawbacks. Lack if dual monitor support, lack of clamshell, pro apps lacking, lack of proper cooling.

While there is a VERY little chance I’ll replace my M3 Max MacBook Pro with the M4 iPad Pro, I’m incredibly excited to see what Apple has in store.

I’d love to see the iPad Mini get the M2 chip at least.
For me, lately, the struggle with my iPad Pro is finding a good, reliable, non-subscription based media player. I use VLC, nPlayer, and more recently I purchased OPlayer, and none of them have a reliable UI when using it on an external monitor while reading files from an external hard drive. The UI glitches, or doesn’t work well between the iPad and the external monitor.

Any suggestion is welcome.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
41 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Of course, if the vibration is made controllable by apps, it could find a whole lot of other uses…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boak Avatar
boak
43 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Skipping a gen for the chip while going OLED + redesign? Too many upgrades in one update. Does not sound like Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18 Rumored to Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday April 24, 2024 2:05 pm PDT by
Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, so the software update is a little over six weeks away from being announced. Below, we recap rumored features and changes planned for the iPhone with iOS 18. iOS 18 will reportedly be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history, with new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features, a more customizable Home Screen, and much more....
Read Full Article
Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri

Apple Releases Open Source AI Models That Run On-Device

Wednesday April 24, 2024 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today released several open source large language models (LLMs) that are designed to run on-device rather than through cloud servers. Called OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models), the LLMs are available on the Hugging Face Hub, a community for sharing AI code. As outlined in a white paper [PDF], there are eight total OpenELM models, four of which were pre-trained using the...
Read Full Article86 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article280 comments
apple id account

Apple ID Accounts Logging Out Users and Requiring Password Reset

Saturday April 27, 2024 12:41 am PDT by
There are widespread reports of Apple users being locked out of their Apple ID overnight for no apparent reason, requiring a password reset before they can log in again. Users say the sudden inexplicable Apple ID sign-out is occurring across multiple devices. When they attempt to sign in again they are locked out of their account and asked to reset their password in order to regain access. ...
Read Full Article305 comments
macbook pro purple february

Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Thursday April 25, 2024 7:41 am PDT by
Best Buy is discounting a collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, this time focusing on the 14-inch version of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article44 comments
macos sonoma feature purple green

Apple's Regular Mac Base RAM Boosts Ended When Tim Cook Took Over

Friday April 26, 2024 6:34 am PDT by
Apple used to regularly increase the base memory of its Macs up until 2011, the same year Tim Cook was appointed CEO, charts posted on Mastodon by David Schaub show. Earlier this year, Schaub generated two charts: One showing the base memory capacities of Apple's all-in-one Macs from 1984 onwards, and a second depicting Apple's consumer laptop base RAM from 1999 onwards. Both charts were...
Read Full Article397 comments