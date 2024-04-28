AirPods Weekend Deals Include Up to $59 Off Select Models at Amazon

This weekend we're tracking a pair of AirPods deals at Amazon, including savings on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2. The cheapest model starts at just $89.00 for the AirPods 2, down from their original price of $129.00.

Secondly, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are available for $189.99, down from $249.00. Although this is another second-best price on the earbuds, it's one of the most consistent deals we've tracked in 2024 and just a $9 difference compared to that record low price.

Both of these earbuds have an estimated delivery date around May 3, and they represent solid second-best prices on each model. There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset.

