Anker Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 60% Off Sitewide With Huge Savings on USB-C Accessories, Mystery Boxes, and More

by

Anker's Black Friday event is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide, and you don't need to purchase more than one accessory at a time to get a bundle discount this time around. There are also still a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

anker new xmasNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with 100W Charging Base for $129.50, down from $184.99. If you just want a portable battery with a smart display, the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is at $92.00, down from $159.99.

UP TO 60% OFF
Anker Black Friday Sale

At the bottom of the Black Friday sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth more than $29.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk. Anker's Black Friday sale will run through December 3.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the day for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Changes

Monday November 20, 2023 7:18 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article77 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy Black Friday Sale Introduces Huge Discounts on MacBooks, TVs, LEGO Sets, and More

Wednesday November 22, 2023 7:53 am PST by
Best Buy's Black Friday event keeps adding new deals every day, and it includes the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple's entire line of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article18 comments
iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Under Display Feature 2

Report: Touch ID Will Not Return on iPhone 16

Wednesday November 22, 2023 5:46 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 16 lineup will not see the return of Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology, a new report claims. The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo with a track record for sharing information about Apple's plans. In a new post, they explained that most of the equipment originally used to manufacture the chips required for the iPhone's version of Touch ID ...
Read Full Article202 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

Thursday November 23, 2023 6:50 am PST by
iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a few rumors and expectations for the software update. iOS 18 should be announced at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June, and released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Below, we recap all of the rumors and information pertaining to the update so far. "Major New Features" ...
Read Full Article63 comments