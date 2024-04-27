Apple ID Accounts Logging Out Users and Requiring Password Reset

There are widespread reports of Apple users being locked out of their Apple ID overnight for no apparent reason, requiring a password reset before they can log in again.



Users say the sudden inexplicable Apple ID sign-out is occurring across multiple devices. When they attempt to sign in again they are locked out of their account and asked to reset their password in order to regain access.

This has led to additional Apple ID issues for users with Stolen Device Protection enabled who are away from a trusted location, as well as any app-specific passwords previously set up in iCloud also being reset.

As noted by 9to5Mac, user reports about the problem began appearing on social media at around 8 p.m. Eastern Time and became increasingly prevalent into the early hours of the morning.

MacRumors staff members have also been affected by the service outage, which does not appear to have been picked up by Apple's own System Status webpage

We have contacted Apple for comment and will update readers if we hear back. Have you been affected by the Apple ID issue? Let us know in the comments.