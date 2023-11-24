5 Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Available Today

Black Friday is here, and Apple Watch deals are now available on multiple models, including Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Across the board, every deal mentioned in this post is an all-time low price.

Apple Watch Series 9

Right now, the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are focused entirely on the new Series 9 models. You can get the 41mm GPS device for $329.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00. This $70 discount is a new all-time low price on the 2023 smartwatch. Likewise, the 45mm GPS is down to $359.00 at Amazon, another $70 markdown and record low price.





If you're looking for cellular models, there are a few deals to discover. Amazon has the 41mm cellular Series 9 model for $429.00, as well as the 45mm cellular Series 9 model for $459.00. Both of these are $70 discounts and more all-time low prices for the smartwatch lineup.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

In terms of other Apple Watch deals, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99, down from $799.00. This sale is extensive, covering nearly every Ultra 2 model, and it's an all-time low price. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this sale price.

Apple Watch SE

Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $179.00, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price for Black Friday. The 44mm GPS model is also at an all-time low price.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.