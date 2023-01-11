Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods to Launch as Early as Next Year

Mass shipments of second-generation AirPods Max and more affordable AirPods will likely begin in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, according to the latest information shared by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets today, Kuo said Apple is aiming for a $99 price for the more affordable AirPods. Currently, the $129 second-generation AirPods are the cheapest option from Apple, while the third-generation AirPods are priced at $169 with a Lightning charging case and at $179 with a MagSafe charging case.

Kuo did not offer any additional details about the new AirPods Max. The first-generation AirPods Max were released in December 2020.