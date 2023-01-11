Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods to Launch as Early as Next Year
Mass shipments of second-generation AirPods Max and more affordable AirPods will likely begin in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, according to the latest information shared by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said Apple is aiming for a $99 price for the more affordable AirPods. Currently, the $129 second-generation AirPods are the cheapest option from Apple, while the third-generation AirPods are priced at $169 with a Lightning charging case and at $179 with a MagSafe charging case.
Kuo did not offer any additional details about the new AirPods Max. The first-generation AirPods Max were released in December 2020.
Popular Stories
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 21 years, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year.
Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October ...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least six exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
An overview of the six features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
A sketchy app claiming to be the bot ChatGPT has soared up App Store charts, charging users a $7.99 weekly subscription to use a service that is entirely free to use on the web and seemingly has no affiliation to the actual bot.
ChatGPT has soared in popularity recently, with some calling it the "iPhone moment" for AI, given its mainstream appeal. ChatGPT can articulate short and long-form...
The iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide more usable display area, according to The Elec.
The Korean-language report explains that Apple will move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone's display in 2024. When not in use, the TrueDepth camera for Face ID will not be visible under the display, which will appear seamlessly ...
The iPhone 15 Pro models could face a price hike over the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The extent of the potential price hike is not yet clear. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at ...
Apple plans to release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, but a previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon is no longer expected to launch this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman did not share any additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air, but display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that Apple's suppliers would begin ...
While there are still around five months remaining until Apple unveils iOS 17, we're already able to piece together a few details about the upcoming software update based on Apple's previous announcements and reported information.
Below, we've recapped everything that we have heard about iOS 17 so far. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS...
Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least 10 Apple devices this year, with new product releases seemingly planned for each quarter of the year. After months of rumors about many of Apple's upcoming devices, we have gathered information from a range of sources to provide a tentative roadmap for the company's launch plans this year. The below time frames are based on information from...
Tuesday January 10, 2023 1:55 am PST by Sami Fathi
Later this year, Apple is expected to reintroduce a new full-sized HomePod, a successor to the original smart speaker which was discontinued almost two years ago.
Apple reportedly discontinued the HomePod in March 2021 due to lackluster sales and a lack of features compared to the speakers offered by Amazon and Google. The HomePod lineup remains part of Apple's portfolio thanks to the...