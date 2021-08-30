Apple Acquires Classical Music Service Primephonic, Will Launch Dedicated Classical Music App

by

Apple today announced that it has acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic, and will be folding it into Apple Music.

apple music
Primephonic offers an "outstanding listening experience" with search and browse functionality optimized for classical audio, plus handpicked recommendations and "contextual details on repertoire and recordings."

"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."

Apple says that with the Primephonic purchase, ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will be provided with an improved classical music experience. This will start with Primephonic playlists and audio content, and in the coming months, Apple will offer a dedicated Primephonic experience with improved browsing and search capabilities by composer and repertoire, better classical music metadata, and more.

Primephonic will be taken offline on September 7, and is no longer available for new subscribers. Next year, Apple says it will launch a dedicated classical music app that combines Primephonic's classical user interface with added features.

Current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of ‌Apple Music‌ access for free with access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums that support Lossless and Spatial Audio.

Tags: Apple acquisition, Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

xraydoc Avatar
xraydoc
26 minutes ago at 09:35 am
I'm pleased about this.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
23 minutes ago at 09:38 am
I’m happy about the improvement to the classical search and browsing but I don’t really want a separate app just for classical.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
15 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Sweet! Classical music has lagged behind in playlist, search, and suggestion quality with most major streaming services. Upping the support for classical music listeners (like me) is greatly appreciated.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
27 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Very cool.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
13 minutes ago at 09:47 am
This is promising. So much about search for classical music is just bad bad. Hopefully it also benefits from lossless.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralphdaily Avatar
ralphdaily
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Excellent!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

