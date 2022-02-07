Apple Acquires AI Music Startup That Can Generate Dynamic Soundtracks
Apple has acquired AI Music, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized soundtracks and adaptive music, reports Bloomberg. AI Music developed an "Infinite Music Engine" meant to create bespoke audio solutions for marketers, publishers, fitness professionals, and creative agencies.
The technology is able to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. Music during a workout, for example, could change based on the wearer's heartbeat, adjusting to workout intensity. AI Music described it as a feature that could allow advertisers to create audio that would match user context, like mood.
AI Music's website no longer functions, but the company's prior LinkedIn page said it was "on a mission to redefine how we create, interact and experience music."
AI Music allows brands, developers and sonic adventurers access to our intelligent music library. Our goal is to give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.
Apple completed its purchase of the UK-based AI Music company in recent weeks. Prior to acquisition, AI Music had approximately two dozen employees, according to Bloomberg.
Apple could potentially make use of the AI Music technology in several ways. Songs that can update based on heart rhythm could be useful for Apple Fitness+, and Apple's Photos app uses royalty-free music to provide songs for photo slideshows, so on-demand generated music that matches mood could come in handy for that purpose.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event. As we have heard several times before, the new iPhone SE will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature...
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year.
Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Apple is rolling out new product pages for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that provide a simplified overview of each device's key features.
The new product pages went live in late January and as of today are prominently linked to from the top menu bar on the iPhone page of Apple's website in the United States, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and several other countries. Due to browser...
Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of...
Earlier this week, MacRumors reported on a OneDrive for Mac update that has caused upset among users of the cloud storage service, partly due to alleged bugs it has introduced but mainly because the new version no longer allows users to opt out of its cloud-based Files On-Demand feature, which was previously an optional setting.
In an update to its original blog post introducing this aspect...
Top Rated Comments