Apple Acquires AI Music Startup That Can Generate Dynamic Soundtracks

Apple has acquired AI Music, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized soundtracks and adaptive music, reports Bloomberg. AI Music developed an "Infinite Music Engine" meant to create bespoke audio solutions for marketers, publishers, fitness professionals, and creative agencies.



The technology is able to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. Music during a workout, for example, could change based on the wearer's heartbeat, adjusting to workout intensity. AI Music described it as a feature that could allow advertisers to create audio that would match user context, like mood.

AI Music's website no longer functions, but the company's prior LinkedIn page said it was "on a mission to redefine how we create, interact and experience music."

AI Music allows brands, developers and sonic adventurers access to our intelligent music library. Our goal is to give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.

Apple completed its purchase of the UK-based AI Music company in recent weeks. Prior to acquisition, AI Music had approximately two dozen employees, according to Bloomberg.

Apple could potentially make use of the AI Music technology in several ways. Songs that can update based on heart rhythm could be useful for Apple Fitness+, and Apple's Photos app uses royalty-free music to provide songs for photo slideshows, so on-demand generated music that matches mood could come in handy for that purpose.