Sealed Original iPhone Sells for Over $63,000 at Auction

A sealed original iPhone model from 2007 has sold at auction for over $63,000 – the most ever for the device to date.

The lot, held by LCG Auctions, opened on February 2 and ended on February 19. After receiving 27 bids, the ‌iPhone‌ sold for $63,356.40, over 105 times the device's original $599 retail price.

According to Business Insider, the device's original owner was given the device as a gift from her friends in 2007, but never used it since iPhones at the time could only use AT&T. She simply left the phone unopened for the following 15 years. The auction listing read:

Highly desirable factory sealed first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007.

One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime, the iPhone was first introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco. Just over five months later it was released at retail for $499/$599 on June 29th. The original iPhone included 4/8 GB of storage, an innovative touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser. The iconic box featured a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. It quickly became Apple's most successful product, forever changed the smartphone industry, and was named the Time Magazine Invention of the Year in 2007.

The original first-release iPhone in factory sealed condition is widely regarded as a blue-chip asset amongst high-end collectors. Impressive public sales of $35,414 in August and $39,339 in October of last year resulted in widespread media coverage from major outlets including the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Fox Business, and others. There's little doubt that interest in culturally relevant collectibles is rapidly increasing, and despite the impressive sales numbers, many believe the space is still in its infancy.

We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition. Our offering was consigned by the phone's original owner, Karen Green, and is coupled with a great backstory that was first shared on the Treasure Hunt segment of the syndicated television show "The Doctor & The Diva". Almost 16 years old, the phone presents magnificently, showcasing sharp corners front and back, rich color, and "case fresh" features. The labels on the reverse are pristine beneath the seal and shelf wear is minimal. This is the first original iPhone in acceptable condition to hit the auction block since the record-breaking sale in October. A truly remarkable piece with great appeal to both collectors and investors alike.

In August and October last year, a similar original ‌iPhone‌ sold for $35,000 to and $39,000 at auction, becoming of the highest ever sums paid for the device. The $63,356.40 selling price of the latest listing is therefore a record-breaking new high for a sealed ‌iPhone‌ at auction.

Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
7 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Why do I get the feeling there is a brick inside that box.. and the buyer will never know ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
5 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Why do I get the feeling there is a brick inside that box.. and the buyer will never know ??
Yeah a charging brick :cool:

What wild times back then.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
wow, this thing out performed the s&p500 and various other ETF funds.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skippermonkey Avatar
skippermonkey
3 minutes ago at 06:58 am
What an absolute waste of money. Glad to see people would still rather buy useless old crap than, I dunno, make a charity donation or something.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
6 minutes ago at 06:55 am

How many years do I have to wait for my sealed S0 Apple Watch to sell for that much? Probably much, much longer than 14 years... Its just an aluminum sport watch too so who knows if I'll find a buyer (collector) willing to overpay for it. ?‍♂️
Might be time to buy another AWU and stick it in a cabinet for 15-20 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imola.zhp Avatar
imola.zhp
5 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Might be time to buy another AWU and stick it in a cabinet for 15-20 years.
HMM... Make it a combo? S0 and U0... I like the way you think!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
