Rumor Report Card: Assessing the Accuracy of Leaks After Apple's Event
Apple hosted its virtual "Time Flies" event this week, where it introduced four new products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, lower-cost Apple Watch SE, a 10.9-inch iPad Air with an all-screen design, and an updated 10.2-inch iPad with a faster A12 Bionic chip. As expected, there were no new iPhones, which are believed to be coming in October instead.
Apple also announced that it will be offering its various services in a bundle called Apple One starting later this year, including an all-new Fitness+ service that will offer "studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers" on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
As usual, there were a flurry of leaks and rumors leading up to Apple's event, making it hard to remember who said what. For that reason, we've put together a Rumor Report Card, assessing the accuracy of many of the biggest leaks that surfaced.
Accurate Rumors
- In March 2020, 9to5Mac uncovered evidence of the Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen measuring feature within an internal build of iOS 14.
- In March 2020, 9to5Mac uncovered evidence of a feature that would allow a parent's iPhone to set up a child's Apple Watch within an internal build of iOS 14. This proved accurate with the announcement of Family Setup.
- In March 2020, MacRumors discovered that Apple was working on a fitness-related service that offered workout videos within an internal build of iOS 14. This proved accurate with the announcement of Apple Fitness+.
- In April 2020, leaker L0vetodream claimed that a new iPad Air was in development with an all-screen, notch-less design.
- In April 2020, leaker L0vetodream claimed that the eighth-generation iPad would be powered by an A12 chip.
- In June 2020, Japanese website Mac Otakara claimed that the new iPad Air would feature a USB-C port.
- In June 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that new iPad models would ship with a 20W USB-C power adapter.
- In June 2020, leaker L0vetodream suggested that Magic Keyboard compatibility would expand beyond the iPad Pro. This proved accurate with the announcement of the new iPad Air with Magic Keyboard support.
- In August 2020, leaker DuanRui shared an alleged manual for the new iPad Air that depicted an all-screen design with Touch ID built into the power button.
- In August 2020, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple planned to introduce multiple subscription service bundles under the name Apple One.
- In September 2020, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's "Time Flies" event would be focused on new Apple Watch and iPad models, with no new iPhones.
- In September 2020, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a lower-cost Apple Watch model was coming at Apple's "Time Flies" event. This proved accurate with the announcement of the Apple Watch SE.
- In September 2020, leaker L0vetodream said the new Apple Watch would be available in at least one new color and support faster charging.
- In September 2020, leaker Jon Prosser said the Apple Watch SE would come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, lack an always-on display and ECG functionality, and start at $279.
- In September 2020, leaker Jon Prosser said an eighth-generation iPad would be unveiled at Apple's "Time Flies" event, but no new iPhones or AirPods Studio headphones.
- In September 2020, leaker Evan Blass said the new iPad Air would feature an A14 chip.
Inaccurate Rumors
- In March 2020, Israeli website The Verifier claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 would feature Touch ID integrated in the Digital Crown, longer battery life, and support for Wi-Fi 6. None of these features were accurate.
- In April 2020, leaker L0vetodream claimed that the new iPad Air would feature an 11-inch display with Mini-LED backlighting, but the device ended up having a 10.9-inch display without Mini-LED backlighting.
- In August 2020, Japanese website Mac Otakara claimed that Apple Watch Series 6 models would be introduced in October.
- In August 2020, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that new Apple Watch and iPad models would be introduced via press releases. In September 2020, Prosser narrowed down the day of these press releases to Tuesday, September 8, but no products were announced that day. Instead, Apple sent out invites to its "Time Flies" event, where it did introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models a week later.
- In September 2020, leaker L0vetodream suggested there would be no new Apple Watch announcement in September, although this information was apparently intended to deliberately trick other leakers.
- In September 2020, leaker Evan Blass said the eighth-generation iPad would feature an A12X chip, but it has an A12 chip.
Looking ahead, all eyes are now on October, when Apple is widely expected to introduce its iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is said to have several other products in the pipeline as well, including AirTags item trackers, a smaller HomePod, over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, a new Apple TV, and more, some of which could debut this year.
Apple also said it will ship its first Apple Silicon Macs by the end of the year.