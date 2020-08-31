Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October

by

Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara.


Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the ‌AirTags‌ around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched, but it was delayed.

Apple in late July confirmed that this year's iPhones are going to be a little bit late, launching a "few weeks later" than the normal September timeframe. The ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup is expected to be released at some point in October, and the delay has led to speculation and uncertainty about when Apple might hold its annual fall event.

The iPhone unveiling event normally takes place in the first or second week of September, and it's not clear if Apple will hold the event in its usual timeframe and then delay the launch of the iPhones until October, or wait until October for the unveiling.

Mac Otakara's information contradicts information shared by leaker Jon Prosser, who has suggested Apple plans to unveil the ‌Apple Watch‌ and new iPads via press release in September and then hold an event in October for the iPhones. Apple has never decoupled ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ launches, so there has been some skepticism about this prediction.

As for the ‌AirTags‌, code for the Tile-like Bluetooth tracking devices have been spotted in iOS updates as far back as the iOS 13 betas, so they've been in the works for quite some time. It's never been clear when the ‌AirTags‌ are going to launch, but there have been rumors about a 2020 debut, and we're closing in on the end of 2020.

Mac Otakara suggests that ‌AirTags‌ will work with Apple's App Clips feature that lets users download small snippets of an app without downloading the entire thing, such as for ordering from a restaurant, but it's not clear how this would work given that ‌AirTags‌ are meant to work inside the Find My app.

For more information on what ‌AirTags‌ are and how we expect them to work, make sure to check out our AirTags guide.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6, watchOS 7, iPhone 12
Tag: AirTags Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
kylew1212
32 minutes ago at 11:13 am


So the rumours of the Apple Watch coming next week are wrong

My fingers are still crossed for next week! I’m ready to upgrade my old S2!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Ds6778
35 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Hmmmmm...where’s Mr Prosser?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
27 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I’m almost 100% sure the watches are coming sooner than that. Literally, every single watch is pushed way back on Apple‘s website. That never happens if the watch is still a month or two months away. So my guess is, like Jon said before, Apple Watch, iPad (2020) and iPad Air (2020) next week. These are all rumored to be updates that really don’t need stage time.
then next month, we get an event with the iPhone 12 and 12 pros, AirPods studio, airtags, and an introduction of the first ARM Mac. some wild cards are a HomePod mini, new Apple TV, AirPods X sport headphones, and AirPower. But as I said, those are all wild cards.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
metalsiren
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am
so anything about the Airpods Studio?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
roland.g
16 minutes ago at 11:30 am
All New Apple TV remotes need to have AirTags embedded in the remote.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
triscuitbiscuit
11 minutes ago at 11:34 am


According to Macrumors:

Apple has never decoupled iPhone and Apple Watch launches, so there has been some skepticism about this prediction.

The apparent reason behind the iPhone “delay” is supply chain issues. The watch doesn’t necessarily have these same issues. It’s 2020 therefore nothing is normal and I wouldn’t hold it against them with having two separate launches. Especially since they can’t/won’t have their typical large iPhone events. There really isn’t a motivation this year to keep them bundled together.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Terminates Epic Games' Developer Account

Friday August 28, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by
Apple in mid-August said that it would terminate Epic Games' developer account if the Fortnite app continued to break the App Store rules, and today, Apple followed through with that threat and removed Epic's access to the Epic Games account. Fortnite has been unavailable for a few weeks, but other Epic Games titles like Battle Breakers and Infinity Blade Stickers were still in the App...
Read Full Article1128 comments

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models With 10th-Generation Intel Processors

Friday August 28, 2020 11:54 am PDT by
Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro models with 10th-generation Intel processors for the first time, a few weeks after refurbished 8th-generation models became available. Apple's refurbished store currently has 2.0GHz quad-core Core i5 and 2.3GHz quad-core Core i7 configurations available in Space Gray or Silver in the United States and Canada, with prices ...
Read Full Article43 comments

Apple Employees Who Completed This Year's 'Close Your Rings' Challenge Receive Shirt and Congratulatory Card

Thursday August 27, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by
Apple each year hosts a company wide fitness challenge for its employees at corporate offices and retail stores around the world, tasking participants to close all three of their Apple Watch Activity Rings every day of the month. The challenge is normally held in February as part of Heart Month, but this year's challenge was delayed due to the ongoing public health crisis that had people...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Powerbeats 2, Agrees to Pay $9.75 Million

Thursday August 27, 2020 6:05 pm PDT by
Apple has settled a class action lawsuit related to the Powerbeats 2 headphones, which was levied against the Cupertino company after some customers found that the Powerbeats 2, first released in 2015, had a defect that could cause them to stop working and fail to retain charge after "minimal usage." Plaintiffs alleged that Apple misrepresented the battery life of the Powerbeats 2, and that...
Read Full Article62 comments

Epic Games Sends Emails to Fortnite Players Blaming Apple for New Season's Unavailability

Thursday August 27, 2020 10:47 pm PDT by
Epic Games this evening sent out emails to Fortnite users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to let them know that it will not be possible to play the newly released Marvel-themed season 4 content on their devices. In the email, Epic Games blames Apple's App Store fees for the unavailability of new content, even though Apple has said that if the direct payment option is removed and Fortnite obeys App...
Read Full Article399 comments

Useful Accessories for Apple's iPad Pro

Friday August 28, 2020 2:45 pm PDT by
Apple's iPad Pro is more powerful than many laptop computers on the market, and with the right accessories, it can be just as useful as a standard MacBook. For those of you who have iPad Pros and are looking to boost productivity, or for those who are planning to get an iPad Pro and are pre-shopping for accessories, we've rounded up some useful iPad Pro accessory options in our latest YouTube...
Read Full Article83 comments

Alleged iPad Air 4 Manual Depicts All-Screen Display With Touch ID Built into Power Button

Thursday August 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Photos of an alleged leaked manual for an unreleased iPad Air have emerged on social media this morning suggesting Apple's next middle-tier iPad option could feature an all-screen display in lieu of a Home button, with Touch ID integrated into the Power button instead. Originating from Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and shared on Twitter by leaker DuanRui, the photos depict a...
Read Full Article201 comments

Apple Blocked Facebook Update Highlighting Apple's In-App Purchase Fees

Friday August 28, 2020 1:26 am PDT by
Apple blocked Facebook's attempt to tell users about the 30% fee that Apple would take of all in-app purchases made through a new online events feature, Facebook has told Reuters. Apple reportedly told Facebook the update violated an App Store rule that prevents developers from showing "irrelevant" information to users. Facebook planned to launch a new tool in its app that lets online...
Read Full Article253 comments

Deals: Get the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro At No Extra Cost With Verizon and T-Mobile's Latest Offers

Friday August 28, 2020 8:10 am PDT by
Verizon and T-Mobile today have solid offers on Apple's iPhone 11 family of smartphones, allowing customers to get models like the iPhone 11 Pro at no cost. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Verizon For Verizon, you can get the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro...
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Stories: iPad Air With Touch ID Power Button, iOS 14 Beta 6, Latest in Epic Games vs. Apple

Saturday August 29, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
The dispute between Apple and Epic Games continued to be all over the news this week, but we also saw an interesting leak that claims an upcoming revamped iPad Air will incorporate Touch ID into the power button. Other news this week included a fresh beta of iOS 14 with a few more tweaks as Apple begins finalizing things and tightening up the beta release cycles, more iPhone 12 rumors, a big ...
Read Full Article29 comments