Apple Developing Fitness App for iOS 14 That Lets You Download Guided Workout Videos

Apple appears to be working on a new fitness app for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV that is designed to let users download guided fitness-related videos that will walk them through various workouts.

Icons representing some of the exercises that will be available in the fitness app

The app, which is codenamed "Seymour," may be named Fit or Fitness when it is released. Apple appears to be aiming to release the app in iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, and it seems to be a standalone app that will be available alongside the existing Activity app.

With the fitness app, users may be able to download fitness videos that cover a range of different workout options and activities, getting guidance on completing those activities on the Apple Watch. Apple provides a gallery of different workout routines that can be downloaded and synced to the Apple Watch, with the videos themselves shown on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

The Apple Watch appears to be used to track your progress through each workout routine, similar to how the Apple Watch can track existing fitness activities through the Activity app.

Apple appears to be providing the workouts through its fitness app for free, as there are no in-app purchases or costs associated with the content at this time.

It looks like Apple is working on a wide variety of activity types, including indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance, and yoga.

While Apple seems to be working on these features for the next software updates expected this fall, there is no guarantee that this functionality will make it into the finalized versions of iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

