Prosser: Sources 'Not Budging' on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow
Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new products. Prosser had previously said that new iPad and Apple Watch models were planned to launch during the week of September 7, so those appeared to be the products we should be expecting to see.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cast some doubt on the rumor, however, suggesting that any news tomorrow morning would "more likely" be an announcement about a virtual media event to unveil the next iPhone and Apple Watch.
With less than twelve hours to go until the rumored press release time, Prosser is doubling down on his claim, saying that his sources "are not budging or changing their mind" and that new iPad Air and Apple Watch models are expected to debut tomorrow.
Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. 👇 My sources are not budging or changing their mind. They’re still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release. See you all in the morning to find out! 👋🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020
Supporting his case, Prosser pointed out earlier today that many Apple Watch Series 5 models are listed as currently unavailable in Apple's online store, with the assumption being that Apple has been depleting its stock of the current models in advance of an imminent update.
We've been watching Apple Watch Series 5 stock levels over the past few weeks and have seen a number of them going out of stock, and the number of affected models does appear to be increasing, but it's hard to say whether they point toward an imminent launch as soon as tomorrow or perhaps within the next month.
Apple has struggled with supplies of a number of its products over the past six months, thanks to the global health crisis impacting not only production at times but also consumer demand for certain product lines.
Given the unlikelihood of an in-person media event to introduce new hardware and Apple's admission that new iPhones will launch "a few weeks later" than usual, we're in uncharted waters and not entirely sure how Apple will roll out the numerous new products that appear to be on the verge of launching. So stay tuned tomorrow morning, and we'll see whether Apple has anything to announce.
He said that Apple would be releasing some new products the week of March 15. Three days later on Wednesday, March 18, we got the new iPad pros, MacBook airs, and Mac minis.
On Tuesday, March 31, he said the iPhone SE would launch on April 15. Every other website and leaker said he was wrong, but April 15 arrived along with the iPhone SE.
He said a 13 inch MacBook Pro would arrive in May, and wouldn’t you know, it arrived on May 4.
He said the new iMac would not arrive in July as other people were saying, but would come out in August. August 4 came with a new iMac.
So when he says that new watches and iPads are coming on September 8, with an Apple event scheduled for the week of October 12, I tend to believe him. Now if he were to go on and say that they’re going to announce Apple glass, airpower, and all that kind of stuff, then he starts to enter murky territory.
But this release schedule makes complete sense with the restrictions that are currently going on. Almost every series 5 model is completely out of stock, and if it’s true that Apple doesn’t plan to have an event until October, I highly doubt they’re gonna leave the Apple Watch with no supply for an entire month. What would their stockholders say? How would they report Septembers data at their quarterly earnings call, if the watch sold zero units because there were none available?
Of course Apple is not gonna do something stupid like that.
So tomorrow, we’re going to get new iPads and Apple watches.
Then in October, we’ll get new iPhones, AirPods, airtags, and ARM MacBooks, along with whatever other surprises they have up their sleeve.
Also, I have mad props for Mark pre-2019, but over the last year or so, his reporting has become very shaky.
for the record: i believe something is happening tomorrow, but if he's wrong about the details on this, he's done IMO.
If he gets this one wrong. This is really game over for him. Find a new career please.
can we stop reporting on jon prosser if he gets this one wrong?
