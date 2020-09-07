Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Prosser: Sources 'Not Budging' on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow

by

Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new products. Prosser had previously said that new iPad and Apple Watch models were planned to launch during the week of September 7, so those appeared to be the products we should be expecting to see.


Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cast some doubt on the rumor, however, suggesting that any news tomorrow morning would "more likely" be an announcement about a virtual media event to unveil the next iPhone and Apple Watch.

With less than twelve hours to go until the rumored press release time, Prosser is doubling down on his claim, saying that his sources "are not budging or changing their mind" and that new iPad Air and Apple Watch models are expected to debut tomorrow.


Supporting his case, Prosser pointed out earlier today that many Apple Watch Series 5 models are listed as currently unavailable in Apple's online store, with the assumption being that Apple has been depleting its stock of the current models in advance of an imminent update.

We've been watching Apple Watch Series 5 stock levels over the past few weeks and have seen a number of them going out of stock, and the number of affected models does appear to be increasing, but it's hard to say whether they point toward an imminent launch as soon as tomorrow or perhaps within the next month.

Apple has struggled with supplies of a number of its products over the past six months, thanks to the global health crisis impacting not only production at times but also consumer demand for certain product lines.

Given the unlikelihood of an in-person media event to introduce new hardware and Apple's admission that new iPhones will launch "a few weeks later" than usual, we're in uncharted waters and not entirely sure how Apple will roll out the numerous new products that appear to be on the verge of launching. So stay tuned tomorrow morning, and we'll see whether Apple has anything to announce.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6, watchOS 7, iPad Air
Tags: Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), iPad Air (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
22 minutes ago at 08:39 pm
See here’s the thing, it doesn’t matter what you think about Jon’s personality. That has absolutely no relation to how reliable his information is. And while he’s been incorrect about future product features, and distant plans, when he says a solid release date, at least the last several times that he’s done so, he’s always right.
He said that Apple would be releasing some new products the week of March 15. Three days later on Wednesday, March 18, we got the new iPad pros, MacBook airs, and Mac minis.
On Tuesday, March 31, he said the iPhone SE would launch on April 15. Every other website and leaker said he was wrong, but April 15 arrived along with the iPhone SE.
He said a 13 inch MacBook Pro would arrive in May, and wouldn’t you know, it arrived on May 4.
He said the new iMac would not arrive in July as other people were saying, but would come out in August. August 4 came with a new iMac.
So when he says that new watches and iPads are coming on September 8, with an Apple event scheduled for the week of October 12, I tend to believe him. Now if he were to go on and say that they’re going to announce Apple glass, airpower, and all that kind of stuff, then he starts to enter murky territory.
But this release schedule makes complete sense with the restrictions that are currently going on. Almost every series 5 model is completely out of stock, and if it’s true that Apple doesn’t plan to have an event until October, I highly doubt they’re gonna leave the Apple Watch with no supply for an entire month. What would their stockholders say? How would they report Septembers data at their quarterly earnings call, if the watch sold zero units because there were none available?
Of course Apple is not gonna do something stupid like that.
So tomorrow, we’re going to get new iPads and Apple watches.
Then in October, we’ll get new iPhones, AirPods, airtags, and ARM MacBooks, along with whatever other surprises they have up their sleeve.
Also, I have mad props for Mark pre-2019, but over the last year or so, his reporting has become very shaky.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
34 minutes ago at 08:27 pm
can we stop reporting on jon prosser if he gets this one wrong?

for the record: i believe something is happening tomorrow, but if he's wrong about the details on this, he's done IMO.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
DoctorTech
30 minutes ago at 08:31 pm
Really seems odd to announce a new Apple Watch by press release but we will find out in a few hours. If he is right, I will be ordering my new Series 6 as soon as Apple starts taking orders :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Spock
30 minutes ago at 08:31 pm
I just tweeted that Apple will release new devices at some point in the future.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
17 minutes ago at 08:44 pm


can we stop reporting on jon prosser if he gets this one wrong?

for the record: i believe something is happening tomorrow, but if he's wrong about the details on this, he's done IMO.

If he gets this one wrong. This is really game over for him. Find a new career please.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
iAlexandre
15 minutes ago at 08:46 pm
I really hope this week will be full of surprises from Apple. I would love to see some new Apple monitors (not the 6k one) and some sort of announcement about Apple Silicon Macs... fingers crossed
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
Read Full Article318 comments

Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

Saturday September 5, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in the air this year, rumors are flying fast and furious about what new products will be launching and when we'll see them. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It certainly looks like Apple has a long list of products that could launch before the end of the year, so check...
Read Full Article43 comments

DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

Monday September 7, 2020 3:16 am PDT by
Apple is set to debut four new OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes before the year is out. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4-inch device and the other 6.1-inch model will be more affordable lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras. Owing to development and production delays, Apple is rumored...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Read Full Article223 comments

Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Friday September 4, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Images of what appears to be an original Apple Watch prototype in its security case have been shared online by Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. The photos show a prototype stainless steel Apple Watch concealed within a silicone security case, marked with a redacted serial number. Apple usually transports its prototype and testing units in thick protective cases that are intended to mislead and...
Read Full Article17 comments

Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Saturday September 5, 2020 2:41 pm PDT by
Just a week after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the App Store and restore access to its developer account. In the filing, Epic Games says it was willing to challenge Apple "because it was the right thing to do" and "it was better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm."...
Read Full Article525 comments

Apple Loses $2 Trillion Status Following Largest One-Day Loss in Market Value of Any Company Ever

Friday September 4, 2020 8:05 am PDT by
Following several months of explosive growth, Apple's stock came crashing down on Thursday, dropping around eight percent in a single day. It was the worst day of trading for technology stocks as a whole since March. Apple's market capitalization slid over $180 billion as a result of the sell-off, marking the largest one-day loss in value for any company ever, according to Barron's. The...
Read Full Article160 comments

Supply Chain Prepares for New Apple Watch Models and Third-Generation AirPods

Friday September 4, 2020 9:09 am PDT by
Apple supplier ASE Technology is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models based on its system-in-package technology, and it will also incorporate the technology into third-generation AirPods, according to DigiTimes. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a...
Read Full Article49 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Thursday September 3, 2020 11:37 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software. As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We've listed what's new in the...
Read Full Article113 comments

Labor Day Deals: Save on HomePod, Beats Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Apple Accessories, and More

Friday September 4, 2020 7:58 am PDT by
As we head into the long weekend ending with Labor Day on Monday, a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple fans, including discounts on the Bluetooth speakers, charging accessories, HomeKit devices, and more. Most of the...
Read Full Article3 comments