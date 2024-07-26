T-Mobile Sued for Breaking Lifetime Price Guarantees

by

T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans.

T Mobile Generic Feature Pink 1
The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024.

"T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until THEY decide to change it. T-Mobile will never change the price you pay for your T-Mobile ONE plan," T-Mobile said in a press release in January 2017. T-Mobile ONE was priced at $40 per line for a family of four with AutoPay enabled, and T-Mobile made similar pricing promises for other plans, including the Simple Choice Plan, Magenta, Magenta Max, Magenta 55+, and Magenta Amplified options.

T-Mobile raised prices by $2 to $5 per line for the legacy plans, and while there was a price promise, fine print did give the company an out. T-Mobile released an FAQ that said if prices did increase, T-Mobile customers could cancel and get their final bill paid, a policy applicable for accounts activated between January 2017 and April 28, 2022.

The lawsuit claims that T-Mobile's FAQ wording is "contrary to the language" provided at the time that T-Mobile customers signed up for their legacy plans, and as such, T-Mobile has "breached its agreement" with customers and caused them monetary injury.

T-Mobile is being accused of making false or misleading statements, deceiving customers, and intentionally concealing plans to raise rates. Plaintiffs are seeking class action status for the suit, an injunction preventing T-Mobile from raising prices, restitution for "all amounts" T-Mobile earned from its misconduct, refunds for the additional money paid after price increases, and additional damages for injuries suffered.

Tag: T-Mobile

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Production Will Reportedly Begin Ramping Up in October

Tuesday July 23, 2024 2:00 pm PDT by
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article160 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

Kuo: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip, Single Rear Camera, Semi-Titanium Frame, and More

Wednesday July 24, 2024 9:06 am PDT by
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared alleged specifications for a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model rumored to launch next year. Kuo expects the device to be equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a current-size Dynamic Island, a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G chip. He also expects the device to have a...
Read Full Article162 comments
maxresdefault

These 5 Features Will Make the iPhone 17 the Biggest Update in Years

Monday July 22, 2024 4:02 pm PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 16 models that we're expecting to see in September are going to be quite similar to the iPhone 15 models, but rumors suggest that Apple is making big changes in 2025. We've been hearing hints of an all-new device in the iPhone lineup, and it may be the most expensive iPhone Apple has offered to date. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. New 'Slim'...
Read Full Article171 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 4

Tuesday July 23, 2024 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 18 today, introducing small changes to a number of features throughout the operating system. There are no big additions in this beta, but Apple is continuing to refine existing settings and design choices. Apple plans to continue updating iOS 18 over the next few months, with the update set to be released this fall. We've rounded up all of the changes...
Read Full Article53 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch Early Next Year With OLED Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Monday July 22, 2024 7:22 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will offer a series of major upgrades over the current model, the leaker known as "Ice Universe" claims. The information was listed in a post on Weibo, which also detailed the specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup. As previously rumored, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to feature Face ID and USB-C, marking a major upgrade from current and previous ...
Read Full Article120 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature Purple

iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature Mechanical Aperture

Tuesday July 23, 2024 9:32 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release at least one iPhone 17 model next year with mechanical aperture, according to a report published today by The Information. The mechanical system would allow users to adjust the size of the iPhone 17's aperture, which refers to the opening of the camera lens through which light enters. All existing iPhone camera lenses have fixed apertures, but some Android...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
56 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Can't wait for my $1.45 settlement check in 4 years!
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timpetus Avatar
Timpetus
45 minutes ago at 03:01 pm

T-Mobile is scummy and has a long history of raising prices or changing your plan without your consent. I once had them keep rate of my plan the same but change data limits, minutes, and text amounts....better plans were offered at the same exact price point.
The John Legere years were a notable exception. I wish he had never left...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
59 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
well, that was only a question of time ... and I guess the time has come ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djjuice80 Avatar
djjuice80
38 minutes ago at 03:07 pm

Can't wait for my $1.45 settlement check in 4 years!
don't forget it'll be in a gift card format
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spcopsmac21 Avatar
spcopsmac21
29 minutes ago at 03:16 pm

Can't wait for my $1.45 settlement check in 4 years!
You’re getting a whole dollar?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
22 minutes ago at 03:24 pm
Yeah just like Sprint used to promise us unlimited data and then reneged on that.
Still the same people making the decisions at the top.

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments