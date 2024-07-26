T-Mobile Sued for Breaking Lifetime Price Guarantees

T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans.



The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024.

"T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until THEY decide to change it. T-Mobile will never change the price you pay for your T-Mobile ONE plan," T-Mobile said in a press release in January 2017. T-Mobile ONE was priced at $40 per line for a family of four with AutoPay enabled, and T-Mobile made similar pricing promises for other plans, including the Simple Choice Plan, Magenta, Magenta Max, Magenta 55+, and Magenta Amplified options.

T-Mobile raised prices by $2 to $5 per line for the legacy plans, and while there was a price promise, fine print did give the company an out. T-Mobile released an FAQ that said if prices did increase, T-Mobile customers could cancel and get their final bill paid, a policy applicable for accounts activated between January 2017 and April 28, 2022.

The lawsuit claims that T-Mobile's FAQ wording is "contrary to the language" provided at the time that T-Mobile customers signed up for their legacy plans, and as such, T-Mobile has "breached its agreement" with customers and caused them monetary injury.

T-Mobile is being accused of making false or misleading statements, deceiving customers, and intentionally concealing plans to raise rates. Plaintiffs are seeking class action status for the suit, an injunction preventing T-Mobile from raising prices, restitution for "all amounts" T-Mobile earned from its misconduct, refunds for the additional money paid after price increases, and additional damages for injuries suffered.