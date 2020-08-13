Apple to Launch Bundled Subscription Services Called 'Apple One'

Apple will launch a new range of bundled subscription services called "Apple One" as soon as October, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The series of bundles would allow customers to subscribe to several Apple digital services together. This is expected to result in a lower monthly price than when the services are subscribed to individually. Bloomberg reports that the Apple One subscription bundles are planned to launch in October alongside new iPhone models.

The motivation behind bundling subscription services would be to encourage customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services, generating more recurring revenue. Apple News+ and Apple TV+ in particular has not seen substantial growth, so bundling subscriptions would help to drive subscriber numbers. In late 2019, Apple experimented with creating a bundle of Apple Music and ‌Apple TV‌+ for students, with the latter being freely included.

Files found in iOS 13.5.5 referred to a "bundle offer" and a "bundle subscription." These files were not present in earlier versions of iOS. The files were said to be related to the "management system of Apple's own services subscriptions like ‌Apple News‌+." Apple has been rumored to be working on some kind of services bundle since 2018, and most of the rumors have indicated that the company may include ‌‌Apple Music‌‌, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+, and ‌‌Apple News‌‌+ in the bundle offering.