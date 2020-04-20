Leaker Says Apple Planning iPad Air With Under-the-Screen Touch ID, ARM-Based 12-Inch MacBook, Game Controller, and More

An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development.



Some of the products mentioned by the account have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021.

On March 12, the account claimed that Apple is developing so-called "AirPods X" headphones, as leaker Jon Prosser later mentioned on April 7.

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020 Apple is developing their own game controller — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 8, 2020 大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

Corroborating existing rumors, the account also claims that Apple plans to release third-generation AirPods, refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro and iMac models, a low-cost iPad with an A12 Bionic chip, a smaller HomePod, a new Apple TV, a small wireless charging pad for a single device, and four iPhone 12 models with an A14 chip, 5G support, smaller notch, a ProMotion refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a new Navy Blue color option.

All four “iPhone12”can support 5g networks，the baseband is come from qualcomm，and have a brand new color“Navy blue” — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

In recent weeks, the account has noted that some products and components have been delayed, including the new iMac models and the A14 chip.

in my dream iMac delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 29, 2020 Apple's chip A14 from TSMC ——delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

The same Twitter account accurately revealed several details about the new iPhone SE before any other leakers that we know of, including that the device would launch in the second week of April and come in three storage capacities. Likewise, the account accurately claimed that new iPad Pro models would launch in the third week of March.

3color 3memory size second week of the april https://t.co/iuzuuON4PT — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 2, 2020 in my dream The iPhone9 would be released on Apple’s website in the second week of April — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 18, 2020 The new iPad Pro will be launch 3rd week March — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 5, 2020

The account has had a few small misses, including that iOS 13.4 would be released on March 25. The software update arrived one day earlier.

Given the account's accuracy so far, several of these rumored Apple products could be legitimate.