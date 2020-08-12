Leaker Jon Prosser: Apple Watch and iPad Launching in September, iPhone 12 Event to Take Place in October

Apple last month confirmed that this year's iPhone 12 models will launch outside of their normal September timeframe and will be "available a few weeks later," which has led to speculation about when an event might be held.



Leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes shares accurate knowledge of Apple's plans, today said that Apple will hold its ‌iPhone 12‌ event during the week of October 12, with preorders to take place later that week and shipments to start the week after that.

If these dates are accurate, Apple could hold an event on Tuesday, October 13, accepting preorders for new the lower-cost ‌iPhone 12‌ models on October 16, and delivering the new devices starting on October 23.

w/c = week commencing (for context) With the staggered release of ‌iPhone 12‌ and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change I’ll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system 😏 — ‌Jon Prosser‌ (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

There have been multiple rumors suggesting the possibility of a staggered release that will see some models launch before other models, which Prosser also says is the case. While the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will ship in October, Prosser claims the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models will not be available until an unspecified date in November.

Prosser also claims that Apple will release the Apple Watch Series 6 and an unspecified new iPad via press release during the week of September 7. It would be unusual for Apple to unveil the ‌Apple Watch‌ ahead of new iPhones because in past years, iPhone events have also included the ‌Apple Watch‌.

Prosser says that this info is "in the system," but the staggered release date and the "uncertainty of final dates for the Pro models" means the dates could "slip/change." Last month, Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models and new iPads would launch in October.

While Prosser has in the past correctly predicted some of Apple's launch plans, he has also shared incorrect information. In June, he inaccurately claimed that Apple was planning to rename iOS to "iPhoneOS," and he shared images of what he claimed was Apple's AirPower charging mat, with those images later turning out to be a clone device that wasn't the ‌AirPower‌ at all.

Some of Prosser's claims have also been somewhat outlandish, such as his suggestion that Apple is working on a set of Steve Jobs heritage edition Apple Glasses modeled after the glasses that Jobs wore.