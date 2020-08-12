Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Leaker Jon Prosser: Apple Watch and iPad Launching in September, iPhone 12 Event to Take Place in October

by

Apple last month confirmed that this year's iPhone 12 models will launch outside of their normal September timeframe and will be "available a few weeks later," which has led to speculation about when an event might be held.


Leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes shares accurate knowledge of Apple's plans, today said that Apple will hold its ‌iPhone 12‌ event during the week of October 12, with preorders to take place later that week and shipments to start the week after that.

If these dates are accurate, Apple could hold an event on Tuesday, October 13, accepting preorders for new the lower-cost ‌iPhone 12‌ models on October 16, and delivering the new devices starting on October 23.


There have been multiple rumors suggesting the possibility of a staggered release that will see some models launch before other models, which Prosser also says is the case. While the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will ship in October, Prosser claims the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models will not be available until an unspecified date in November.

Prosser also claims that Apple will release the Apple Watch Series 6 and an unspecified new iPad via press release during the week of September 7. It would be unusual for Apple to unveil the ‌Apple Watch‌ ahead of new iPhones because in past years, iPhone events have also included the ‌Apple Watch‌.

Prosser says that this info is "in the system," but the staggered release date and the "uncertainty of final dates for the Pro models" means the dates could "slip/change." Last month, Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models and new iPads would launch in October.

While Prosser has in the past correctly predicted some of Apple's launch plans, he has also shared incorrect information. In June, he inaccurately claimed that Apple was planning to rename iOS to "iPhoneOS," and he shared images of what he claimed was Apple's AirPower charging mat, with those images later turning out to be a clone device that wasn't the ‌AirPower‌ at all.

Some of Prosser's claims have also been somewhat outlandish, such as his suggestion that Apple is working on a set of Steve Jobs heritage edition Apple Glasses modeled after the glasses that Jobs wore.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6, watchOS 7, iPad Air , iPhone 12
Tag: Jon Prosser
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution), iPad Air (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
HeavenDynamic
25 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
I don't believe the Apple Watch Series 6 is going to be announced via a press release. It will obviously run watchOS 7 that also needs iOS 14. The final version of iOS 14 obviously contains a lot of informations about the new iPhones. It makes no sense to release it before the event. Look what happened when the iOS 11 GM leaked even tho the iPhone X has only been released in November.

Plus it seems weird to launch new OS, Apple Watch and iPad via press releases rather than wait a few weeks for all the Apple Event hype and media coverage.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
22 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
i want to emphasize the article. this is the same leaker that said the Steve Jobs Heritage Edition of AR glasses is coming out which mark gurman has denied.

he also stole leaked photos of the reworked airpower and put his own watermark on them which turned out to be false.

make many guesses and obviously you’d be correct some of the time.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
12 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
I am not buying what John is selling. There is no way Apple will release the new Apple Watch separately much less press release.

I think John is looking for new channel subscriptions. He is one obnoxious person. I couldn’t make it through one of his videos. That was the first and last time I gave him any of my time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
sickoagb
21 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
If this is true it all but confirms that the Apple Watch and iPad upgrades are going to be tiny as rumoured before. Quite disappointing as I feel like those products have become quite stagnant.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dantracht
26 minutes ago at 04:34 pm
Nope. Not falling for his schtick again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jmgregory1
24 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
I certainly hope Apple launches actual new iPad Pro models on September 7th. I’m itching to upgrade from my 2018 12.9” model, if they put an A14X in it, maybe include 5G. The screen could go on as is, given it’s so good already. Micro LED would be ok if they’re ready for that upgrade.

The other thing I’d like to see changed is the FaceID cameras getting moved to the long edge, since it’s so often used in landscape.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Takes Legal Action Against Small Company With Pear Logo

Saturday August 8, 2020 11:09 am PDT by
Apple is taking legal action against the developers of the app "Prepear" due to its logo, according to iPhone in Canada. Prepear is an app that helps users discover recipes, plan meals, make lists, and arrange grocery deliveries. The app is a spinoff of "Super Healthy Kids," and the founders claim that they are facing litigation from Apple. Apple reportedly takes issue with Prepear's logo, ...
Read Full Article531 comments

Kuo: Global iPhone Shipments Could Decline Up to 30% If Apple Forced to Remove WeChat From App Store [Updated x2]

Sunday August 9, 2020 10:17 pm PDT by
In a worst-case scenario, Apple's annual global iPhone shipments could decline by 25–30% if it is forced to remove WeChat from its App Stores around the world, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo viewed by MacRumors. The removal could occur due to a recent executive order aiming to ban U.S. transactions with WeChat and its parent company Tencent. Kuo lays out...
Read Full Article117 comments

iPhone Maker Foxconn Says China's 'Days as the World's Factory Are Done'

Wednesday August 12, 2020 7:55 am PDT by
China will no longer be the world's manufacturing epicenter going forward, according to Apple's largest supply chain partner Foxconn, which has been gradually expanding its operations in other countries amid the U.S.-China trade war. "No matter if it's India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each," said Foxconn chairman Young Liu, according to Bloombe...
Read Full Article97 comments

Google Maps Debuts New Apple Watch App and CarPlay Features

Monday August 10, 2020 9:16 am PDT by
Google today announced the launch of several features for Google Maps on Apple products, including new CarPlay functionality and a new Google Maps app that works on Apple Watch. The new Google Maps app for Apple Watch works similarly to the iOS app, allowing Apple Watch owners to get directions for a car, bike, public transit, or on foot. The app supports estimated arrival times and...
Read Full Article79 comments

Apple May Release 4G-Only iPhone 12 in Early 2021

Tuesday August 11, 2020 5:28 am PDT by
In a research note shared by Business Insider, Wedbush Securities analysts said that Apple may release a cheaper iPhone 12 in early 2021 with no 5G connectivity. Wedbush initially believed Apple would launch a mix of 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models this fall. Following re-examination of Asian supply chains, analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil revised the predictions,...
Read Full Article90 comments

iPad Pro Keyboard Comparison: Logitech's $160 Folio Touch vs. Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard

Tuesday August 11, 2020 2:11 pm PDT by
Logitech recently debuted the Folio Touch, a keyboard and trackpad case designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro that serves as an alternative to the Magic Keyboard. In our latest YouTube video, we compare the $160 Folio Touch to Apple's $300 Magic Keyboard to see which is better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Logitech is selling the Folio Touch for $160, while Apple's...
Read Full Article70 comments

Foxconn Reportedly Begins Seasonal Hiring Spree for iPhone 12 Production

Monday August 10, 2020 7:03 am PDT by
Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn has begun its seasonal hiring spree to assist with iPhone 12 production, offering employees who recruit qualified applicants up to a 9,000 yuan bonus, according to Chinese media reports. As usual, Foxconn needs as many hands on deck as possible at its factory in Zhengzhou, China to assist with mass production of the upcoming iPhones. Apple is...
Read Full Article37 comments

Apple Seeds First Public Beta of watchOS 7 to Public Beta Testers

Monday August 10, 2020 10:33 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public beta of an upcoming watchOS 7 update to public beta testers, one week after seeding the fourth beta to developers and a month and a half after the Worldwide Developers Conference. The update can be downloaded after installing the proper profile from Apple's Public Beta website. watchOS 7 should not be installed on a primary device as it is still an early...
Read Full Article83 comments

Apple Watch Likely to Adopt MicroLED Display Technology in 3-4 Years

Monday August 10, 2020 2:55 am PDT by
This year's Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to feature an OLED screen like previous models, but a future model is likely to be the first Apple product to adopt MicroLED display technology, albeit not for another three to four years. That's the main takeaway reading between the lines of comments made by the chairman of Epistar, Taiwan's top LED producer, which is reportedly working on a...
Read Full Article30 comments

Parallels Desktop 16 Brings macOS Big Sur Support, Multi-Touch Gestures, 20% Faster DirectX, and More

Tuesday August 11, 2020 2:17 am PDT by
Parallels Desktop 16 released today, bringing some notable new features and performance enhancements to the virtualization software, including full support for macOS Big Sur. When Apple introduced macOS Big Sur, it ended support for the third-party kernel extensions that previous versions of Parallels were built on. That forced the developers to re-engineer the virtualization software from the ...
Read Full Article121 comments