Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

by

Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an iPhone-focused event every fall one might assume that the upcoming event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that's not the case.


According to Gurman, Apple will not announce the iPhone until October, which means the September event could instead feature new iPads and Apple Watch models. BuzzFeed's John Paczkowski has confirmed in a tweet that says "Don't hold your breath for the new ‌iPhone‌."

A September event that does not include the new ‌iPhone‌ models would be unusual, but this year's ‌iPhone‌ lineup is delayed, as Apple confirmed in July. Apple is expecting the ‌iPhone 12‌ models to launch a couple of weeks later than normal, with the devices set to debut in October rather than September.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ launch is also expected to be staggered with the more affordable models coming out ahead of the Pro models, and that further delay could be another reason why Apple might want to hold an ‌iPhone‌ announcement until October.

Apple is working on the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6, which is expected to feature blood oxygen monitoring as a major new addition. There have also been multiple rumors of a 10.8 to 11-inch ‌iPad‌ model with an edge-to-edge display and Touch ID either built into the Power button or the display, and that device is expected to be an ‌iPad‌ Air.

If there's no ‌iPhone‌, we could also see other rumored products like the first Arm-based Mac (which is rumored to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro), over-ear "AirPods Studio" headphones, AirTags, and a smaller HomePod, all of which have been rumored for a fall launch.

The September 15 event could also see the release of iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 7, and macOS Big Sur, which have been in beta testing since June.

Avatar
Mr. Awesome
19 minutes ago at 08:56 am
That seems odd, but so has everything in the year 2020.
Avatar
RalfTheDog
10 minutes ago at 09:06 am
I have it on very good authority that a new 12.9 inch iPad Pro will be announced. How do I know, my new one just arrived today and I always get a new one moments before they announce.
Avatar
ghostface147
17 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Just as long as we get a date for iOS 14. I doubt they will wait until October to release it. Maybe the end of September.
Avatar
NewUsername
9 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I can't really believe they would have an entire event next week without talking about the iPhone. Everyone is expecting to see the iPhones. Seems more likely to me they will announce the iPhones next week but release them only in October/November.

I wonder when we'll see the ARM Macs though.


I wonder how a lot of other OEM's didn't face such intense delays. Is it just because of how many devices Apple has to move? I cant think of another company that has faced similar delays.

The iPhone X was announced in September 2017, but only released in November.
Avatar
thomasluke231
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am


Has an iPhone ever been announced after the summer?

iPhone 4s event in October 2011
Avatar
NinjaHERO
11 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Probably too early for a 12" Ipad pro refresh. That's the one I'm waiting for.
