Everything Apple Announced at Today's iPad and Apple Watch Event in Just Seven Minutes
Apple today held its annual September event, but this year was a bit different because no new iPhones were announced. The "Time Flies" event focused on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air, and saw the debut of a new Apple One services bundle.
It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped the event in just seven minutes for our readers who would like a no-frills but thorough overview of all of the announcements.
The new $399 Apple Watch Series 6 offers a faster S6 chip for better performance and battery efficiency, a next-generation always-on altimeter, and, most notably, a new blood oxygen monitoring feature. Apple is also selling it in two new aluminum colors: blue and (PRODUCT)RED.
Apple also announced a lower-cost $279 Apple Watch SE without blood oxygen monitoring, or ECG, and there's a new iPad Air with an all-screen display, new colors, and a Touch ID power button. A new Fitness+ service offers Apple Watch-guided fitness videos for $9.99 per month, and the Apple One bundle lets you purchase several services for one monthly price to save some cash.
All of our event coverage is available below, so make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any of the updates.
Apple Watch Series 6 and SE
- Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring and New Color Options
- Apple Watch Series 6 Features New Watch Faces With Memoji, Stripes, and More
- Apple Introduces New 'Solo Loop' Apple Watch Band Style
- Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Available Friday With Pre-Orders Beginning Today
- Apple Watch SE and Series 6 Include 'Family Setup' for Pairing Multiple Watches to a Single iPhone
- Apple Discontinues Higher-End Ceramic Apple Watch Models With Launch of Series 6
- Apple Watch Powers Three New Health Studies Focused on Asthma, Heart Failure, and Early Detection of COVID-19
- Apple Watch Series 6 Features U1 Chip for Ultra Wideband
iPad Air
- Apple Introduces Redesigned 10.9-Inch iPad Air With A14 Chip, All-Screen Design, Touch ID in Power Button, and USB-C
Eighth-Generation iPad
Apple One
- 'Apple One' Bundles Introduced With Apple Music, Apple TV+ and More, Pricing Starts at $14.95/Month
- Spotify Says Apple One Bundle Will Cause 'Irreparable Harm to Developer Community'
- New Apple One Subscription Bundle Offers Savings Up to $25 per Month
Fitness+
- Apple Announces 'Fitness+' Workout Service for $9.99/Month
- Apple Fitness+ Comes With 3 Month Free Trial When Purchasing Apple Watch, But Best Buy Customers Get 6 Months
Other Announcements
- Apple Shipping New Apple Watches Without Power Adapter, but iPad Air Includes 20W USB-C Charger
- Apple Refreshes Online Store With New Apple Watch Bands and iPad Cases
- New 'Solo Loop' Style Bands Optimized for Apple Watch Series 4 and Later
- iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 Will Be Released September 16
- Apple Seeds Golden Master Version of tvOS 14 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Golden Master Version of watchOS 7 to Developers
- Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Golden Masters to Developers
Apple Videos
Apple shared several videos during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded them below for those who missed seeing the event live.
Apple's full event livestream can be rewatched on YouTube or on the Apple Event website, and there's even an ASL version.
The new Apple Watch models and iPad can be purchased as of today, with the iPad Air set to become available in October.