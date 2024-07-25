iCloud Private Relay Experiencing Outage
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable.
The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are seeing slow loading times.
We'll update this article when the outage has been resolved.
