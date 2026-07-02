 Apple to Release These 16 New Products Later This Year - MacRumors
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Apple to Release These 16 New Products Later This Year

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Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Apple Event Logo
July Update: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week reported that Apple has planned to update the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with an M6 chip later this year, and that means the company is now rumored to have at least 16 new products in the pipeline for the rest of 2026. Our list of rumored new products has been updated accordingly.

Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a full two years after Apple first previewed it at WWDC 2024, we should begin to see some new devices that were reportedly postponed until the new Siri was ready.

Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September, Apple's all-new smart home hub is expected to debut later this year. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone Ultra and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini. And a redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display is expected by early 2027.

Here is what to expect from Apple later this year, according to rumors.

iPhones

Apple Watches

iPads

Macs

Home

  • Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
  • HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like red.
  • HomePod: A new full-sized HomePod that supports the revamped Siri.
  • Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.

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