Foldable iPhone's Screen Sizes Leaked

Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display, according to The Information.



Earlier this year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the foldable iPhone would have a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, so the sizes shared in today's report differ slightly and might not be finalized yet.

The publication said the iPhone 18 Pro will have a camera in the top-left corner of the screen, and it expects the same for the foldable iPhone's inner screen.

The foldable iPhone's displays are made with a "complex" mix of "specialty glass and materials" from companies like Corning and SCHOTT, according to the report.

Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone in September 2026.