iPhone 18 Pro Max Device Thickness Allegedly Revealed

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the same thickness as its predecessor, measuring in at 8.75mm. The latest information comes from Weibo-based leaker Ice Universe.



The leaker suggested that the lack of evolution in Apple's Pro lineup this year is because most of the company's development focus has been on the "iPhone Ultra," its rumored foldable model.

The latest claim comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the same leaker in March said the device would be slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That chimed with a report last year alleging hardware changes in the iPhone 18 Pro Max will make it the heaviest iPhone yet.

Last November, fellow Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital said the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be slightly heavier than its predecessor, tipping its weight over 240 grams and making it the heaviest iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, if the new model does turn out to have the same thickness, this doesn't necessarily mean its weight won't change either. The device's heaviness could still be impacted by internal hardware changes.

Digital Chat Station – another Weibo-based leaker – has claimed the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a bigger battery, with a capacity in the range of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh (up from 5,088 mAh in the eSim version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max).

If so, Apple may have reconfigured the internal design or miniaturized aspects of it in order to accommodate the larger battery without altering the device's thickness. Apple isn't expected to change the screen size of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it will feature the same 6.9-inch display as the current model.

The ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro and iPhone 18‌‌ Pro Max may feature a possibly smaller Dynamic Island, along with a next-generation C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture. The devices are expected to be unveiled around mid-September alongside the foldable iPhone.