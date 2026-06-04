 iPhone 18 Pro Max Device Thickness Allegedly Revealed - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro Max Device Thickness Allegedly Revealed

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Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the same thickness as its predecessor, measuring in at 8.75mm. The latest information comes from Weibo-based leaker Ice Universe.

Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature
The leaker suggested that the lack of evolution in Apple's Pro lineup this year is because most of the company's development focus has been on the "iPhone Ultra," its rumored foldable model.

The latest claim comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the same leaker in March said the device would be slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That chimed with a report last year alleging hardware changes in the iPhone 18 Pro Max will make it the heaviest iPhone yet.

Last November, fellow Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital said the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be slightly heavier than its predecessor, tipping its weight over 240 grams and making it the heaviest iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, if the new model does turn out to have the same thickness, this doesn't necessarily mean its weight won't change either. The device's heaviness could still be impacted by internal hardware changes.

Digital Chat Station – another Weibo-based leaker – has claimed the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a bigger battery, with a capacity in the range of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh (up from 5,088 mAh in the eSim version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max).

If so, Apple may have reconfigured the internal design or miniaturized aspects of it in order to accommodate the larger battery without altering the device's thickness. Apple isn't expected to change the screen size of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and it will feature the same 6.9-inch display as the current model.

The ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro and iPhone 18‌‌ Pro Max may feature a possibly smaller Dynamic Island, along with a next-generation C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture. The devices are expected to be unveiled around mid-September alongside the foldable iPhone.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Ice Universe

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Top Rated Comments

M
minimo3
8 minutes ago at 03:52 am
I love my iPhone Air and I applaud this news. In fact I hope they keep making the pro max thicker and heavier with a larger battery each iteration. Then those people who pollute every Air thread with their moaning about the terrible battery of the Air and how Apple should make it thicker can be pointed to the eventual 10mm thick and 350g Pro Max and told “well they made one just for you, please go away”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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