iPhone 18 Pro's Four Rumored Colors Revealed, Including 'Dark Cherry'

A source said to be familiar with Apple's supply chain today revealed the color options Apple is planning for the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and the upcoming foldable iPhone.

Image via Macworld. Image via Macworld.

The information comes from Macworld , which says the signature new color for this year's Pro models will be Dark Cherry, a deep wine-like red. While other sources had previously reported on a "Dark Red" option, the hue is said to be considerably closer to wine than a brighter red. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and other leakers had previously suggested Apple was experimenting with a shade of red for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, but the color will apparently be much more muted than last year's Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro

According to Macworld's source, Apple has been working on four color options for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and Pro Max, with the following Pantone codes said to be in use internally:



Light Blue (Pantone 2121), resembling the current iPhone 17's Mist Blue

Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), the headline new color

Dark Gray (Pantone 426C)

Silver (Pantone 427C), similar to the current generation

The source cautions that all four colors are still in development, and since the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ has not yet gone into mass production, Apple still has time to make changes. Apple also does not always offer four color options for the Pro lineup, so one of these shades could be dropped before launch. Last year, both Macworld and leaker Sonny Dickson reported that Apple had considered launching the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ in black or steel gray, but neither color was released.

For the first foldable iPhone, which has been rumored to be called the "iPhone Ultra," the device will reportedly come in fewer options than the Pro models, with no bold or vibrant colors. Macworld's source says Apple has been working on a classic silver and white model, as well as an Indigo option similar to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌'s Deep Blue.

The same source corroborates earlier leaks on the foldable's design, saying the device will feature two rear cameras, a selfie camera on the outer display, a second selfie camera in the upper-left corner of the inner display, and an iPad mini-style shape when unfolded. The foldable is reportedly just 4.7 millimeters thick when unfolded, which would make it considerably thinner than the 5.6mm iPhone Air.

On the design of the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, the CAD drawings seen by Macworld's source support existing rumors of a smaller Dynamic Island, which would free up a small amount of additional screen space when Live Activities are not in use. The schematics also show a slightly reduced gap between the glass cutout on the back and the camera bump in at least one render, though the source was unable to confirm whether this reflects a finalized design change. A Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" previously reported that Apple would adopt a new manufacturing process to minimize the color difference between the glass and the aluminum frame, which may be connected.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models and foldable iPhone are expected to be announced in September 2026, though some analysts suggest the foldable will launch at a later date. The iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 are rumored to follow in the first half of 2027.