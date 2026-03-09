Skip to Content

Apple's Smart Home Hub Won't Launch Until September as Siri Remains Unfinished

by

Apple is postponing the launch of its planned smart home hub until September 2026, reports Bloomberg. Apple has pushed back the debut of the home hub multiple times due to ongoing issues with the revamped version of Siri. The hub has a heavy AI focus and it is tied to the more intelligent ‌Siri‌ that Apple has in the works.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Siri Finder Feature
Prior to realizing the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ would not be ready until 2026, Apple planned to launch the home hub in spring 2025. After it became clear ‌Siri‌ would need to be delayed, Apple then aimed for a spring 2026 launch for the home hub because it planned to release ‌Siri‌ in iOS 26.4.

‌Siri‌ is not present in the iOS 26.4 beta because the new version is still not ready, so Apple is now going to hold the home hub until September. Apple is reportedly experiencing issues with ‌Siri‌ accuracy and it hasn't managed to get all of the promised ‌Siri‌ features working reliably.

A September launch timeline suggests we are not going to see new ‌Siri‌ capabilities until iOS 27, as September is when iOS 27 will come out. Apple has promised that the new version of ‌Siri‌ will launch in 2026, and as long as it debuts before December, Apple won't miss the timeline that it gave to the public.

The smart home hub has apparently been finished and ready to launch for several months, but it can't be released without the ‌Siri‌ update. The device is similar in design to an iPad, but with a 7-inch square display. It can be attached to a wall or used with a speaker base, and there is a camera for facial recognition. The hub can tell when people are in the room and when someone walks up to it, and it will offer content specific to each person in the home.

Apple designed it to be an AI hub for controlling smart home products, making calls, viewing apps like Calendar and Reminders, and much more. It is meant to be similar to the Amazon Echo Show, which is an Alexa-enabled speaker with a display.

Apple's home hub does not include its own App Store, but it does run Apple apps. It will feature round app icons that are arranged similarly to apps on the Apple Watch, and it will run a version of tvOS 27.

Apple first showed off the new version of ‌Siri‌ in June 2024, and planned to launch the features in iOS 18.4. ‌Siri‌ capabilities include personalization, onscreen awareness, and the ability for ‌Siri‌ to do more in and between apps, as well as image generation using Image Playground and a web search feature that summarizes information from web results.

The ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ updates were meant to be followed by an iOS 27 update that turns ‌Siri‌ into a ChatGPT-style chatbot, but now it seems like all of the new features could come at once in iOS 27. Apple is planning to revamp ‌Siri‌ to make it look and feel more like a chatbot.

Tags: Apple Command Center Guide, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article477 comments
MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

First MacBook Neo Benchmarks Are In: Here's How It Compares to the M1 MacBook Air

Thursday March 5, 2026 4:07 pm PST by
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core. The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286. Here's how the...
Read Full Article364 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 day ago at 12:21 pm
Apple never announced plans nor launch dates, it was all Gurman's guesses, now he's backpedaling, again
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Windoes Avatar
Windoes
1 day ago at 12:23 pm
Ah good news!
Siri is finally finished in September
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AvidArtist Avatar
AvidArtist
1 day ago at 12:44 pm

Agreed, I really don’t understand why Apple doesn’t move on from that branding considering how trash it’s been since day 1.

Nobody trusts Siri anymore and I don’t see that changing. Everyone else is rebranding since AI became a thing
Agreed. Maybe they should change the name to "Sorry". 😂
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fizzyfizz Avatar
fizzyfizz
1 day ago at 12:29 pm
I want to be excited (y'know, like the old days when Apple released something new) but every single time I hear Siri mentioned, I'm consumed in a huge sense of dread. Why don't they change the name? Fred would be good. Or Georgina. Anything but Siri!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Artemiz
1 day ago at 12:32 pm
Gurman’s wrong again? I’m shocked!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pizzzle
1 day ago at 12:36 pm
Does he publish the same thing every March? https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/09/apple-smart-home-hub-postponed/
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments