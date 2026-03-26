 New HomePod Expected Alongside Updated HomePod Mini and Apple TV - MacRumors
Skip to Content

New HomePod Expected Alongside Updated HomePod Mini and Apple TV

by

On a live Q&A call today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple is planning to release a new full-sized HomePod alongside new HomePod mini and Apple TV models.

HomePod 2 White and Midnight Feature Blue Orange
Gurman reiterated that updates to all three products are on hold until Apple releases its more personalized version of Siri later this year. The revamped assistant is expected to debut in iOS 27, which will be available in beta starting in June and should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Accordingly, new HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV models should be released this year.

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini at a minimum have been "ready" since last year, and on the call today he explicitly said "yes" to a new full-sized HomePod coming as well.

Inventory of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and full-sized HomePod is once again "running low" at Apple's retail stores around the world.

HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage
Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer, but it is not entirely clear how that chip would be capable enough to support the revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. Other rumored features include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

The current Apple TV 4K debuted in October 2022, and the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so both devices are due for upgrades.

The full-sized HomePod was last updated in January 2023. There have been no rumored upgrades for it yet beyond support for the revamped Siri.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), HomePod (Neutral), HomePod Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article25 comments
Apple Business hero

Apple Unveils 'Apple Business' All-in-One Platform

Tuesday March 24, 2026 8:53 am PDT by
Apple today announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that unifies device management, productivity tools, and customer outreach features. The service is designed to be a consolidated replacement for several of Apple's existing business-focused offerings, including Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect. It provides organizations with a single...
Read Full Article46 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday March 24, 2026 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the AirPods 4. The firmware has a version number of 8B39, up from 8B34 on the AirPods Pro 3, 8B28 on the AirPods Pro 2, and 8B21 on the AirPods 4. There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but Apple has a support document with limited notes. Most updates are limited to bug fixes and performance...
Read Full Article88 comments

Top Rated Comments

O
onenorth
13 minutes ago at 09:32 am


Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
shagless
12 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I will believe it when I see it. Very tired of rumors on either of these product categories.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F4C4 Avatar
F4C4
13 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Money for nothing:

“I want my…
I want my…
I want my ATV…”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
5 minutes ago at 09:40 am

"Three more things" at the end of the next iPhone event.
If just spec bumped + enhanced Siri capabilities, just drop an updated ATV today and we'll welcome enhanced features via software updates.

I only say this as someone with a newly renovated space (Sept) that has been waiting for the next iteration of ATV. My partner has been saying, since September, "just get the current AppleTV! This is stupid!" She's not wrong... We have an ATV 4K and have zero issues with it. It just seems stupid(er) to buy brand new, 4-yr-old tech device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
7 minutes ago at 09:38 am
All Apple updates are now days is a chip upgrade and an outdated chip, where’s the real new innovation
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
11 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I have a hunch Gurman was a meteorologist at one point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments