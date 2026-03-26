New HomePod Expected Alongside Updated HomePod Mini and Apple TV

On a live Q&A call today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple is planning to release a new full-sized HomePod alongside new HomePod mini and Apple TV models.



Gurman reiterated that updates to all three products are on hold until Apple releases its more personalized version of Siri later this year. The revamped assistant is expected to debut in iOS 27, which will be available in beta starting in June and should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Accordingly, new HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV models should be released this year.

In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini at a minimum have been "ready" since last year, and on the call today he explicitly said "yes" to a new full-sized HomePod coming as well.

Inventory of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and full-sized HomePod is once again "running low" at Apple's retail stores around the world.



Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer, but it is not entirely clear how that chip would be capable enough to support the revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. Other rumored features include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

The current Apple TV 4K debuted in October 2022, and the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so both devices are due for upgrades.

The full-sized HomePod was last updated in January 2023. There have been no rumored upgrades for it yet beyond support for the revamped Siri.