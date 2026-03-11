Skip to Content

iPhone Fold to Feature iPad-Style Multitasking and Layouts

by

The upcoming foldable iPhone that Apple plans to debut this September will operate like a cross between an iPhone and an iPad, reports Bloomberg.

iphone fold text
When the device is opened up, the UI will have an iPad-like layout that supports multitasking with two apps side-by-side. No iPhone to date has supported running multiple apps on the display at the same time, beyond simple picture-in-picture mode features.

Many apps will feature sidebars on the left of the display, and developers will be given tools to adapt their existing apps for the new interface.

The ‌iPad‌ interface makes sense because the iPhone Fold is something of an iPhone and ‌iPad‌ hybrid. When closed, it will resemble a traditional slab-style iPhone, but when open, it will be closer to the size of the iPad mini. Rather than a tall design, Apple is using a wider design than its competitors, and it is expected to have a 4:3 aspect ratio.

A wider display will make the iPhone Fold more useful for side-by-side apps, video watching, and similar tasks that people are used to doing with an ‌iPad‌. When the iPhone Fold is closed, the outer display will look like a standard iPhone. It will display apps and it will have a hole-punch front-facing camera for selfies, but there isn't Face ID support. Instead, Apple is using a fingerprint sensor that's included in the power button. The camera area will still support Dynamic Island features for Live Activities and relevant notifications even though there's no TrueDepth system.

Apple did test a camera that was underneath the inner display, but it produced poor images compared to the hole punch version, so Apple opted for a visible camera. The rear area will have dual cameras, but no triple-lens camera system because of space constraints.

Though the iPhone Fold will have a display with some features that are also available on the ‌iPad‌, it will run iOS, not iPadOS. It will not support the full range of multitasking features that are available on the ‌iPad‌, and it won't run existing iPadOS apps.

Apple plans to price the iPhone Fold somewhere around $2,000, and it will be the most expensive iPhone in the 2026 lineup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Mark Gurman
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article20 comments
ios 26 4 yellow

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Monday March 9, 2026 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes. New Emoji Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Read Full Article70 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article487 comments

Top Rated Comments

K
Koni17
7 hours ago at 01:39 pm
I actually don't mind the wider form factor if it's still pocketable. This might become the ultimate media consumption travel companion on the market.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
7 hours ago at 01:40 pm
I hate that this will *most likely* be a feature exclusive to the iPhone Fold, yet there’s absolutely zero reason the Pro and Pro Max can’t do this too.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
7 hours ago at 01:49 pm

I hate that this will *most likely* be a feature exclusive to the iPhone Fold, yet there’s absolutely zero reason the Pro and Pro Max can’t do this too.
How exactly would you run two apps side by side on Pro Max?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
6 hours ago at 02:25 pm
If it can be connected to an external display and be about as functional as the MacBook Neo, then it's a day one purchase for me. Bonus if it can be done over AirPlay. Now that we know what the iPhone Pro chip two generations older than this A20 Pro is capable of, there is no reason they shouldn't put this into a $2000 device. It's not going to cannibalize Mac sales for people buying a $2000 phone (we'll still have our MBPs), but it will make our life easier and make the price easier to swallow as well.

I just want one device to rule them all!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
7 hours ago at 02:00 pm

Still on the Pro Max size I don’t see why some form of split screen isn’t already a thing during landscape mode. Apparently we need a folding phone before Apple considers letting two apps exist at the same time.
Because of obvious physical limitations.

Split screen in landscape would be 3"x3" for each app. The moment you bring up the keyboard, 1/3 of that real estate is gone. Would anyone seriously work in a 2"x3" window? Of course not.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
6 hours ago at 02:50 pm

https://www.samsung.com/uk/support/mobile-devices/what-are-multi-windows-and-how-do-i-use-them/

And if you want to try and argue semantics that this isn’t “side by side”, but top and bottom, then let us turn the pro and pro max landscape for side by side.

It can be done.
The moment you open the keyboard, the bottom app is no longer visible. It doesn't work well in practice. If you're consuming content in both windows at the same time, it might be suitable. But how often does that happen?

Overall, it's just a poor experience. It's one of those cases where, just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments