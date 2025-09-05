Vision Pro and HomePod Mini Rumored to Come in These New Colors

In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed potential new Vision Pro and HomePod mini color options.

Vision Pro in Space Black concept Vision Pro in Space Black concept

For the Vision Pro, he said Apple has considered a Space Black color option. For the HomePod mini, he said Apple has tested new colors, including Red.

The current Vision Pro has a mix of brighter silver and white colors, while the HomePod mini is available in Blue, Orange, Midnight, White, and Yellow.



According to his previous reporting, Apple plans to update both of the devices later this year.

Apple's event begins on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.