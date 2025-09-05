Vision Pro and HomePod Mini Rumored to Come in These New Colors

by

In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed potential new Vision Pro and HomePod mini color options.

Midnight Vision Pro Mock FeatureVision Pro in Space Black concept

For the Vision Pro, he said Apple has considered a Space Black color option. For the HomePod mini, he said Apple has tested new colors, including Red.

The current Vision Pro has a mix of brighter silver and white colors, while the HomePod mini is available in Blue, Orange, Midnight, White, and Yellow.

homepod mini five colors
According to his previous reporting, Apple plans to update both of the devices later this year.

Apple's event begins on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

72 comments
59 comments
83 comments
114 comments
62 comments
89 comments

Top Rated Comments

attohs Avatar
attohs
25 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Apple Vision Pro doesn't have enough of a market to justify the added manufacturing costs that come with multiple colorways. It seems to me that Apple Vision Pro 2 will just require a new drop in logic board that will likely be designed to minimize changes to the manufacturing line. They might change the color, but I highly doubt there will be options.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg Avatar
ratspg
28 minutes ago at 08:48 am
I could never get past how isolating a Vision Pro is. Awesome tech though. At least with the colors they'll make it more stylish to be alone watching a movie without friends or family?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
22 minutes ago at 08:53 am
Re: the HomePod mini, please tell me there's more than just adding red to the mix.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheGoblin Avatar
TheGoblin
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Do I need a black Vision Pro? No, of course not. But I do want it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Selena Agna Avatar
Selena Agna
15 minutes ago at 09:01 am
Yeah, that'll help with the lack of any use case for AVP besides "watching 20 minute movies on Apple TV":

Add more colours!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
elgipsy Avatar
elgipsy
15 minutes ago at 09:01 am
They can add whichever color but I hope they bring back black; midnight its cute but not black.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments