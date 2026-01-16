iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro Models Set to Debut A20 Pro Chip

Apple's foldable iPhone will share the same next-generation A20 Pro chip as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models when it debuts this September, according to industry analyst Jeff Pu.

In his latest investor note, Pu outlined the projected specifications for all three premium devices that will take center stage this fall, with the regular iPhone 18 and more affordable iPhone 18e models not expected to debut until spring 2027 as part of Apple's new split-launch strategy.

Powered by the A20 Pro chip, the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro models will showcase TSMC's new 2nm process, N2, boasting performance improvements that could be up to 15 percent faster and 30 percent more efficient than A19 chips.

Moreover, the A20 Pro chips will be packaged with TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology. With WMCM, the chips will have RAM integrated directly onto the same wafter as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, rather than the RAM being adjacent to the chip and connected via silicon interposer.

The update to WMCM is expected to bring faster performance for Apple Intelligence and longer battery life, while also cutting down on the size of the A20 chip to allow more space inside the iPhone for other components. This packaging change for the A20 chip has been rumored previously.

N2 also introduces new super-high-performance metal-insulator-metal (SHPMIM) capacitors into the chip's power delivery system. These capacitors more than double the capacitance density of the previous generation and reduce both sheet resistance and via resistance by 50 percent. Together, the changes are said to improve power stability, boost performance, and enhance energy efficiency.

Pu's note outlined other specs that the Pro and Fold models are expected to share, including 12GB of LPD5 RAM, 48-megapixel rear cameras, and Apple's C2 modem.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to feature a wide, book-style folding design with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, a crease-free screen, Touch ID, and a front-facing camera in both folded and unfolded states. The device could measure just 4.5mm thick when opened, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed. For more details, see our dedicated foldable iPhone roundup.

