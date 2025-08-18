What to Expect From the Next Mac Mini

by

AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic today said that he has discovered a device identifier for what is "almost certainly" a Mac mini with an M5 chip.

M4 mini Glowing Teal
He already discovered an identifier for a potential Mac mini with an M5 Pro chip last month.

All in all, the next Mac mini will be powered by M5 and M5 Pro chips, if he is right.

Given that the current Mac mini can be configured with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, it might sound incredibly obvious that the next model will apparently have M5 and M5 Pro chip options. However, keep in mind that Apple does not always update the Mac mini on a regular basis. For example, the Mac mini skipped the M3 and M3 Pro chips.

The next Mac mini might not have many other changes, as the desktop computer already received its first redesign since 2010 last year. Released in October 2024, the current Mac mini is significantly smaller than the previous model, and it features two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 support for configurations with the M4 Pro chip, and more. In the U.S., pricing starts at $599 for a model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

When will the Mac mini be updated next? It was initially rumored that the first M5 Macs would launch later this year, but more recent reporting has pointed towards early 2026.

