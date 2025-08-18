What to Expect From the Next Mac Mini
AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic today said that he has discovered a device identifier for what is "almost certainly" a Mac mini with an M5 chip.
He already discovered an identifier for a potential Mac mini with an M5 Pro chip last month.
All in all, the next Mac mini will be powered by M5 and M5 Pro chips, if he is right.
Given that the current Mac mini can be configured with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, it might sound incredibly obvious that the next model will apparently have M5 and M5 Pro chip options. However, keep in mind that Apple does not always update the Mac mini on a regular basis. For example, the Mac mini skipped the M3 and M3 Pro chips.
The next Mac mini might not have many other changes, as the desktop computer already received its first redesign since 2010 last year. Released in October 2024, the current Mac mini is significantly smaller than the previous model, and it features two front-facing USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 5 support for configurations with the M4 Pro chip, and more. In the U.S., pricing starts at $599 for a model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.
When will the Mac mini be updated next? It was initially rumored that the first M5 Macs would launch later this year, but more recent reporting has pointed towards early 2026.
Popular Stories
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple smart home hub concept
This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system.
In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products.
The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries:
New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design have surfaced, offering a potential look inside the device before it is announced by Apple next month.
The images were shared by the account "yeux1122" this week, in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver. The account aggregates Apple rumors and leaks, so it is likely not the original source of the images, and it is unclear if they...
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel.
Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
At least one new Apple Watch model launching next year will feature a "significant redesign," according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.
In a paywalled report this week, citing supply chain insiders, DigiTimes claimed that a high-end 2026 Apple Watch model will feature "exterior design" changes, including but not limited to "eight sensors arranged in a ring pattern visible...
Last week, Apple released and then pulled a software tool that accidentally contained identifiers for many unreleased devices and chips, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. His findings included new models of the Studio Display, Apple TV, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, iPad mini, HomePod mini, and more.
Here is what was uncovered in the file, according to MacRumors contributor ...
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip.
There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use...
As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.
The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category:
Delight and Fun - CapWords (App) and Balatro (Game)
Innovation - Play (App) and PBJ -...