iPhone 18 Pro's Major Camera Upgrade to Be Variable Aperture

by

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models will feature a significantly upgraded rear camera with a variable aperture, ETNews reports.

iphone 17 cameras zoom
The Korean-language report claims that only the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max will feature the camera, which will replace the main wide-angle camera on the rear, sitting alongside the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

A variable aperture allows the camera to adjust the amount of light that reaches the sensor. This means that in dark environments, the aperture can be opened to receive more light, while in light environments, it can be closed to prevent over-exposure. It also should provide users with greater control over depth of field, which refers to how sharp a subject appears in the foreground compared to the background.

Apple is now moving ahead with plans to bring the technology to next-generation iPhones and is now discussing components with suppliers. The variable camera is reportedly set to be made by LG Innotech and Foxconn, while the actuator is to be manufactured by Chinese companies Luxshare ICT and Sunny Optical.

Apple has never used a variable aperture on an iPhone camera before. The main cameras on all of the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro through iPhone 17 Pro models have a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78, and the lens is always fully open and shooting with this aperture. Samsung Electronics previously brought a variable aperture camera to its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 models in 2018 and 2019, but due to increased thickness and high price, it dropped the feature in 2020.

The report corroborates a rumor from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared in December last year. The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to be announced alongside the iPhone Air 2 and Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in the fall of 2026.

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
23 minutes ago at 03:37 am
We need a bigger sensor that’s it, we need a 1inc sensor
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maddogeco Avatar
maddogeco
17 minutes ago at 03:43 am
Does anyone use the wide angle lens? Id much rather a tele lens over the wide angle. I have the iPhone 16 and I have to pinch and zoom far more often than use the wide angle lens.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hunter_a Avatar
hunter_a
15 minutes ago at 03:45 am
Yawn, gimme 18 Mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple-achian Avatar
Apple-achian
22 minutes ago at 03:38 am

At least BOTH the pro AND the Pro Max will have the latest camera features (for next year’s flagship iPhones)

Exactly what Apple reverted to (starting with the iPhone 16 Pro series) after having limited the better camera features exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and NOT the regular 15 Pro
You want the feature then pony up the cash. Apple doesn't owe you the R&D time and money because you like a smaller phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple-achian Avatar
Apple-achian
21 minutes ago at 03:40 am

We need a bigger sensor that’s it, we need a 1inc sensor
Apple's processing is superior. I'd rather they incorporate more AI in image processing than just copy the droid philsophy of 'MOAR SENSOR'.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sezel Avatar
Sezel
17 minutes ago at 03:44 am
I think inbuilt ND filter is more important than variable aperture because for a smartphone f/1.7 is still not enough wide when paired with that tiny sensor.

Or they can try to place single large 1-inch sensor in the center and use manually rotating lenses (like a fidget spinner but with magnetic locking) for ultrawide, wide and telephoto. That way a single high quality sensor will be used for all focal length.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments