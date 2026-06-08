 WWDC 2026 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 27, Revamped Siri, and More - MacRumors
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WWDC 2026 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 27, Revamped Siri, and More

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Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.

WWDC26 MR Live Coverage Article
We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements today, headlined by a reset on Apple's push into AI that should see a significant overhaul for Siri plus quite a few new AI-driven features.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

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Related Roundups: iOS 27, WWDC 2026
Tags: Apple Event Guide, Siri Guide
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

Attirex Avatar
Attirex
8 minutes ago at 09:28 am
As always, even though the keynote is still 30 mins away, I am already disappointed, Apple has lost its way, Ternus has to go, AAPL down 180% in after hours trading, more like Tim Crook and Scam Altman amirite??? etc
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
9 minutes ago at 09:26 am
I can't wait for the adrenalin crash when we get disappointed, yet again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
datsdatcharlie Avatar
datsdatcharlie
11 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Here we go!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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