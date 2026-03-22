 iPad 12 With A18 Chip for Apple Intelligence is 'Still Coming This Year' - MacRumors
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iPad 12 With A18 Chip for Apple Intelligence is 'Still Coming This Year'

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Apple has updated a wide range of products and accessories this month, but there is still no entry-level iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence support.

iPad A16 Colors
Fortunately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said an iPad with an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence is "ready to go" and "still coming this year."

An earlier report from Macworld claimed that the iPad 12 will actually have an A19 chip.

No other major changes have been rumored so far for the iPad 12, so we expect the device to have the same overall design as the current model.

Apple Intelligence is already available on all other current-generation iPad models, including the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Apple released the iPad 11 with an A16 chip in March 2025, with U.S. pricing starting at $349.

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