Apple Planning to Launch Two New 'Ultra' Products in the Next Year

Apple has decided to market two of its new products over the next year as "Ultra" devices, Macworld reports.



Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be called the "iPhone Ultra." The device will become the highest end option in the lineup.

The ‌iPhone Ultra‌ will not be considered part of the iPhone 18 iPhone lineup, despite arriving alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. This would be just like how the iPhone Air is not considered to be part of the iPhone 17 series. Although Apple is hoping to ship the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ alongside the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, it may launch a few weeks later and with scarcer availability.

Moreover, Apple is apparently planning to release a "MacBook Ultra" later this year or in early 2027. It will feature an OLED panel and a touchscreen, sitting above the MacBook Pro in the lineup at a "significantly" higher price point. While the device was originally intended to launch later this year, it is now likely pushed back by several months due to memory supply chain shortages.

Apple already offers M-series Ultra chips, the Apple Watch Ultra, and CarPlay Ultra. "Ultra" branding for the foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook was previously rumored by Bloomberg, which added that "AirPods Ultra" could also be on the way.