No Major Apple Watch Redesign Expected This Year

In addition to indicating that a new full-sized HomePod is in the works, and that the foldable iPhone will likely ship later than the iPhone 18 Pro models this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said he does not expect any major design changes for the next-generation Apple Watch models coming later this year.



Gurman revealed all of this information in a live Q&A call today on the Bloomberg website, where listeners were invited to ask him anything about Apple.

Over the years, there were rumors about everything from a radically redesigned "Apple Watch X" to a new style of watch band that attaches magnetically, but nothing like that has ever materialized. And based on Gurman's latest commentary, it sounds like the next Apple Watch will continue to look more or less the same this year.

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra did usher in an all-new design when it launched in 2022, but that model has only received iterative design changes since.

A redesign is not necessary just for the sake of change, but users who are looking forward to something new might have to be patient, as it was recently rumored that a major Apple Watch redesign will not arrive for at least two more years.