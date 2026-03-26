 No Major Apple Watch Redesign Expected This Year - MacRumors
Skip to Content

No Major Apple Watch Redesign Expected This Year

by

In addition to indicating that a new full-sized HomePod is in the works, and that the foldable iPhone will likely ship later than the iPhone 18 Pro models this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said he does not expect any major design changes for the next-generation Apple Watch models coming later this year.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black
Gurman revealed all of this information in a live Q&A call today on the Bloomberg website, where listeners were invited to ask him anything about Apple.

Over the years, there were rumors about everything from a radically redesigned "Apple Watch X" to a new style of watch band that attaches magnetically, but nothing like that has ever materialized. And based on Gurman's latest commentary, it sounds like the next Apple Watch will continue to look more or less the same this year.

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra did usher in an all-new design when it launched in 2022, but that model has only received iterative design changes since.

A redesign is not necessary just for the sake of change, but users who are looking forward to something new might have to be patient, as it was recently rumored that a major Apple Watch redesign will not arrive for at least two more years.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article25 comments
Apple Business hero

Apple Unveils 'Apple Business' All-in-One Platform

Tuesday March 24, 2026 8:53 am PDT by
Apple today announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that unifies device management, productivity tools, and customer outreach features. The service is designed to be a consolidated replacement for several of Apple's existing business-focused offerings, including Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect. It provides organizations with a single...
Read Full Article46 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday March 24, 2026 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the AirPods 4. The firmware has a version number of 8B39, up from 8B34 on the AirPods Pro 3, 8B28 on the AirPods Pro 2, and 8B21 on the AirPods 4. There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but Apple has a support document with limited notes. Most updates are limited to bug fixes and performance...
Read Full Article88 comments