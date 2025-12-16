Next iPad Mini With OLED Display Now Rumored to Feature A20 Pro Chip
Apple's next-generation iPad mini will be equipped with an A20 Pro chip, according to a MacRumors tipster who analyzed a macOS kernel debug kit containing internal Apple codenames. The kit was accidentally released on Apple's website earlier this year, but it was quickly pulled after information started leaking out of it.
A previous rumor indicated that the next iPad mini would be powered by the A19 Pro chip, which debuted in the iPhone 17 Pro, but our tipster is confident the codenames actually point towards the device using an unreleased A20 Pro chip.
We cannot say for sure whether the next iPad mini will use the A19 Pro or A20 Pro. It is possible that Apple initially tested a model with the A19 Pro, but the company's plans do change from time to time. If the iPad mini will next be updated in September or October of 2026, perhaps Apple ultimately decided to give it the A20 Pro.
In September 2021, Apple introduced the A15 Bionic chip across the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPad mini all at once. But over the years, the iPad mini has not always received Apple's newest A-series chip at the time it was updated, so the A19 Pro cannot be entirely ruled out at this time.
iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to use the A20 Pro chip, which will reportedly be fabricated with TSMC's advanced 2nm process.
Other rumored features for the next iPad mini include an OLED display, a redesigned speaker system with vibration technology, and a water-resistant design.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that the next iPad mini could be unveiled as early as next year. The current iPad mini was unveiled in October 2024, with key features including an A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support.
