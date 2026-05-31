New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Are 'Nearly Ready' to Launch, New Siri Remote Also Rumored

New models of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are "nearly ready to go," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Both devices have been ready "for months," but Apple is holding off on launching them until the more personalized version of Siri is available, he said.

"I am told the hardware for the next Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini has been done for months and that both devices are already in active use among employees at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California," wrote Gurman.

If you have been closely following Apple TV and HomePod mini rumors, this is a familiar narrative.

The revamped Siri is finally expected to launch as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, which will be unveiled during the WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8. Following beta testing, the software updates should be widely released in September, so the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models should be available to purchase by then. In other words, the devices are hopefully around 3-4 months away at the latest.

The current Apple TV 4K was unveiled in October 2022, while the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so there has been a long wait for the devices. Nevertheless, Gurman said "don't expect much" in terms of new features for both devices, aside from newer chips that support the more personalized version of Siri.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, while the HomePod mini uses the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Gurman expects the next Apple TV to have a similar design as the current model.

There is one new twist, as he was told that the Apple TV's Siri Remote may be "refreshed in some form," but he did not provide any specific details or guarantee that there will be any outward-facing design changes to the accessory.



As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer, but it is unclear if or how that chip would fully support the new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. Other previously-rumored features for the speaker include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

Apple is also expected to update the full-sized HomePod and release an all-new smart home hub this year, with those devices held up by Siri too.