Spotify Now Plays Personal Podcasts Generated by Your AI Agent

Spotify has launched a new feature that lets users save AI-generated audio briefings called Personal Podcasts directly to their Spotify library. It uses a new command-line tool for desktop that works with AI coding agents like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code.



After you install the Save to Spotify CLI from GitHub and sign into your Spotify account, you can prompt the agent to generate a custom audio piece, like a daily news digest, a study guide pulled from class notes, or a weekly itinerary. Once generated, it appears alongside your music and regular podcasts in Your Library.

Here's how Spotify frames it. From the company's newsroom post:



People are already starting to use their agents to create personal audio that guides their day: from summaries of class notes before an exam to briefings of what's on their calendar. And they're asking for a way to listen to it on Spotify, where they already listen to everything else. Now, we're making it possible to save and play Personal Podcasts on Spotify. Your agent can generate a daily briefing, private to you, and it's saved alongside everything else in Your Library. And as always with Spotify, it's seamlessly integrated across the devices you use.

Spotify offers a few use case examples to get you started, such as a morning briefing that flags upcoming meetings, checks the weather, and recommends a commute podcast, or a progressively deeper audio series built from saved articles and personal notes for learning a new subject.

The feature remains in beta but is available worldwide to eligible Free and Premium subscribers, though Spotify cautions that there are usage limits during the testing period.

The CLI tool launch follows Spotify's release last month of a Claude integration that lets users connect their Spotify account to the chatbot and ask for personalized music and podcast recommendations directly in a conversation.