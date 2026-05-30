AirPods Weekend Deals Include AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $509

Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods Max 2.

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Amazon provides a June 4 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members. We haven't tracked an all-time low price on the AirPods 4 in a few months, so Amazon's deal this weekend is a solid option if you've been waiting for a sale.

Additionally, you can get the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $509.00 right now on Amazon, down from $549.00. This one is available in Blue and Starlight, with similar June 4 delivery estimates as the AirPods 4. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.