 AirPods Weekend Deals Include AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $509 - MacRumors
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AirPods Weekend Deals Include AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Max 2 for $509

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Amazon today has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods Max 2.

airpods 4 purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides a June 4 estimated delivery date for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members. We haven't tracked an all-time low price on the AirPods 4 in a few months, so Amazon's deal this weekend is a solid option if you've been waiting for a sale.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

Additionally, you can get the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $509.00 right now on Amazon, down from $549.00. This one is available in Blue and Starlight, with similar June 4 delivery estimates as the AirPods 4. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Max 2.

$40 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $509.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

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