iPhone's Car Key Feature Set to Improve as Apple Tests Digital Key 4.0

by

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start compatible vehicles with select iPhone and Apple Watch models. The feature is based on the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)'s Digital Key specification, which will be receiving an upgrade soon, according to an announcement today.

iPhone Car Key Kia
Digital Key version 3.0 was released in 2021, adding support for Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology alongside Bluetooth LE. Four years later, it appears that the CCC is currently in the process of readying Digital Key version 4.0. In a press release today, the CCC said that Apple and other CCC members will be conducting real-world testing of Digital Key version 4.0 this week at an event hosted by Apple in Cupertino, California. In an email, a CCC spokesperson said the event is taking place at Apple Park.

Unfortunately, the CCC has not shared many details about Digital Key version 4.0 at this time. All it said is that the latest specification will "further improve cross-platform interoperability and cross-version compatibility" of digital car keys.

iPhone Car Key WWDC 2025
Digital Key version 4.0 should enhance the iPhone's car key feature in various ways, but we will have to wait for specific details and a timeframe.

We recently shared a list of vehicles that offer iPhone car keys, including select models from Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, RAM, Volvo, and others. During its WWDC 2025 keynote last month, Apple listed other brands that will soon offer the feature, including Acura, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Porsche, Rivian, and more.

