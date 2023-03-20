iPhone 15 Pro Leak Reveals Unified Volume Button and Mute Button

As previously rumored, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a unified volume button and a mute button, according to leaked CAD images shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.



Instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a single elongated button for adjusting the volume. Meanwhile, the mute switch that has been present ever since the original iPhone in 2007 is expected to become a mute button that can be pressed to turn the iPhone's ringer on or off.

Both the volume and mute buttons are rumored to have a solid-state design. Instead of physically moving, the buttons would provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have two physical volume buttons and a mute switch. Apple should announce the entire iPhone 15 series in September as usual.