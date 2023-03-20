iPhone 15 Pro Leak Reveals Unified Volume Button and Mute Button

by

As previously rumored, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a unified volume button and a mute button, according to leaked CAD images shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.

iPhone 15 Pro Buttons CAD
Instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a single elongated button for adjusting the volume. Meanwhile, the mute switch that has been present ever since the original iPhone in 2007 is expected to become a mute button that can be pressed to turn the iPhone's ringer on or off.

Both the volume and mute buttons are rumored to have a solid-state design. Instead of physically moving, the buttons would provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have two physical volume buttons and a mute switch. Apple should announce the entire iPhone 15 series in September as usual.

JCCL
JCCL
19 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Mute button is not something I’ll ever see as an advantage over the switch, which quickly tells me if the phone is muted or not upon touching it or looking at it. Change for the sake of change.

coffeemilktea
coffeemilktea
18 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Sounds like Apple is ready to serve up another generous helping of Courage™ this autumn. :apple:

Michael Scrip
Michael Scrip
17 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Not sure how I feel about this. I like feeling the two separate volume buttons in my pocket.

Also... solid state? So I wonder how well they will work in a case?

?

anshuvorty
anshuvorty
18 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Fascinating....when you have a mature product, like the iPhone, to differentiate it from year-year, you come up with these minute and ridiculous changes for the sake of change.

albert421
albert421
15 minutes ago at 08:39 am

Mute button is not something I’ll ever see as an advantage over the switch, which quickly tells me if the phone is muted or not upon touching it or looking at it. Change for the sake of change.
I will be able to change mute with shortcut. I personally find the change useful

mike...
mike...
15 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I can tell if my phone is muted or not, and change it, if it's in my pocket. I don't want this button. I like the switch.

Also I hope the volume buttons aren't capacitive as I can currently change volume through my pocket or with gloves on.

