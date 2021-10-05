iPad Pro Could Adopt OLED Display With ProMotion Down to 10Hz in 2023 or 2024

Apple is planning two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED displays for release in 2023 or 2024, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that one of the new models will likely have a 12.9-inch display.



While the iPad Pro has featured ProMotion since 2017, the device supports a smaller range of refresh rates between 24Hz and 120Hz. Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 13 Pro, the switch to LTPO OLED display technology could pave the way for future iPad Pro models to support a wider range of refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Refresh rates supported by 2017 and newer iPad Pro models:

120Hz

60Hz

40Hz

30Hz

24Hz

Refresh rates supported by the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

120Hz

80Hz

60Hz

48Hz

40Hz

30Hz

24Hz

20Hz

16Hz

15Hz

12Hz

10Hz

In an investor note with TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple abandoned its plans to release an iPad with an OLED display in 2022, with multiple sources now agreeing on a 2023 or later timeframe.

It's worth noting that, back in July, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young claimed that the first iPad with an OLED display would be released in 2023. Young has proven to be a reliable source for display-related rumors, including accurately revealing that the new iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display.